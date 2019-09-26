After a day delay, the 4A-1 District Golf Match was completed.
Playing at the Harrison Country Club, the local teams faired well in the event. The defending Class 4A state champions Lady Goblins rolled to a big win, while the Goblins earned a state berth to join the Lady Goblins with a second place finish.
The Berryville boys finished seventh in the event.
Senior Girls
The Harrison Lady Goblins defeated runner-up Farmington by 39 strokes to take the 4A-1 championship.
Shiloh Christian finished third and Huntsville was fourth, 99 strokes behind the Lady Goblins.
As the top two teams in the meet, Farmington and Harrison will represent the conference in the state golf meet that will be held next week at the Harrison Country Club.
Halle Marseilles of Harrison and Rachel Deihl of Gravette shared medalist honors. Both players shot an 87.
Harrison finished the day with a 266. Thea Norcross was second for the Lady Goblins. She shot an 88 while Riley Richardson had a 91. Ella Kaye Spry ended the day with a 97.
Bailey Cuzick led Farmington with a 98. Olvia Rodman had a 103 and Zoe Nix a 104. The Lady Cardinals finished with a 305.
Shiloh Christian had a 327. Sophia Burasco ended the day with a 103; Lauren Eldridge, 109; Anna Heil, 115; and Madison Lee, 141.
Leading Huntsville was Kathyln Fancher with a 107. Madison Phillips had a 120 and Hattie McCollough, 138. The team carded a 365 for the day.
Berryville’s Emma Hall had a 115 and Ava O’Gorek recorded a 119 while Pea Ridge’s Mikayla Hammond had a 114 and Allie King a 120.
LIzzy Ellis of Gravette finished the day with a 105.
Four individuals will get to participate in the state tournament. Those individuals are not members of teams that have earned trips.
Deihl and Ellis of Gravette will be joined by Burasco of Shiloh Christian and Fancher of Huntsville.
Senior Boys
Rhett South of Farmington was on fire Wednesday at the Harrison Country Club. He shot a 69 to earn medalist honors.
Four other players shot a 79 to finish second. Harrison’s Max Payne and Ben Elliott; Farmington’s Landon Lawson; and Shiloh Christian’s Ben Fowler.
Farmington finished the day with a 238 while Harrison recorded a 248 for second place.
The Cardinals and Goblins will represent the conference at the state golf meet in two weeks in Heber Springs.
Harrison’s third score in the district meet was a 90 from Nicholas Thiel.
Rounding out the Farmington scoring was Dakota Bogan with a 90 and Clayton Antwine with a 94.
Berryville finished seventh. Nate Allen shot an 89 to lead the Bobcats. D.J. Colbert had a 102; Jack Dignan, 107; and Brandon Robinson, 124.
Finishing third with a 271 was Shiloh Christian. The Saints were led by Fowler who was followed up by a 96 from Jordan Crume and Bryant Fowler. Kaden Porter had a 100.
Gravette was fourth with a 272 and Pea Ridge was fifth with a 273.
The Lions were led by Braxton Muldoon with an 80. Keegan Bulza had a 95; Isiah Larson, 97 and Alex Beard, 118.
Pea Ridge was led by Jared Swope with an 86. Levi Schultz had an 87; Seth Hill, 100; and Brandon Whately, 104.
Prairie Grove was two strokes ahead of Berryville for sixth with a 296. Tristan Smith and Tate Benoit had a 93 each. Cam Roeder finished with a 110 and Carl Van Bergen a 125.
Huntsville finished with a 365. Laytin Bryan led the Eagles with a 112. Layton Bennett added a 125; Curt Ferguson, 128; and Christian Scott, 130.
The top four finishers not on a state qualifying team will have the opportunity to play in the state meet.
Fowler, Muldoon, Swope and Schultz will be those four individuals.
