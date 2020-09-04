Harrison, Siloam Springs and Farmington flooded the course at the Harrison Country Club on Thursday afternoon for 18 holes of golf action.
The Lady Goblins pulled away with a 14-stroke win led by Halle Marseilles earning medalist honors with a round 81.
Harrison’s senior boys found themselves in third place at the end of the day.
Senior Girls
The home team Lady Goblins earned all the accolades on Thursday.
Marseilles’ round of 81 was best and led Harrison to a first place finish with a team round of 263. Siloam Springs finished second after shooting a 277 and Farmington was a distant third with a 342.
Ella Kaye Spry shot an 89 for the home team and teammate Riley Richardson completed the card after a round of 93. Lauryn Tapley scored a 110 for Harrison. Grace Green tallied a 121 and Ava Marie Velasquez had a 126.
Senior Boys
Farmington controlled the leaderboard at the golf match.
Rhett South shot a 70 to take medalist honors for the Cardinals. Farmington finished with a 229 followed by Siloam Springs with a 265 and Harrison third at 272.
Reggie Grant led the Goblins with an 85 and Nicholas Thiel scored an 88. Carter Ayers shot a 99 to complete the card. Blaise Bonds scored a 103 on the day and Owen Styles shot a 106.
Lance Johnson scored a 102 in the round for Harrison. Liam Dupre shot a 106, Braden Tabor 108, Brody Burge 112 and Bryce Gilley 123.
