With a week to go before the start of school classes, the Harrison golf teams took advantage of the sunshine to host Gravette, Huntsville and Prairie Grove for a conference matchup at the Harrison Country Club on Tuesday afternoon.
After nine holes on the Bermuda fairways and Bent Grass greens, Harrison came away with the win in the senior girls division while the senior boys finished second.
Senior Girls
Harrison’s Lady Goblins shot a 134 to win the match with Gravette sitting 12 strokes behind while carding a 146.
Halle Marseilles led the Blue and Gold with Medalist Honors by shooting a 40 on the day. Riley Richardson was one shot behind her teammate with a total of 41 strokes. Ella Kay Spry rounded out the Lady Goblins’ card with a 53.
The field of Lady Goblin junior varsity golfers was led by Cooper Knoll who shot a 40. Lauryn Tapley and Grace Green each finished with a 52.
Senior Boys
All four schools filled out a card for the boys division.
Gravette shot a 121 to take the victory. Harrison was second with a 130. Prairie Grove shot a collective 150 and Huntsville finished with a 162.
Owen Styles led the Harrison card with a 41. Nicholas Thiel shot a 44 and Reggie Grant added a 45. Blaise Bonds and Carter Ayers each tallied a 52.
The Goblins’ jayvee team put four players on the course led by Braden Tabor and Liam Dupre who shot a 40 apiece. Lance Johnson finished with a 43 and Bryce Gilley ended the day with a 59.
Harrison travels to Mountain Home on Wednesday to battle the Bombers and Lady Bombers at Big Creek Country Club with a tee time set for 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.