ALPENA — Some teams refuse to be denied a win.
That was the case on Saturday afternoon as the Lady Leopards came from behind to earn a second-straight Class 1A Region 1 Tournament championship.
Alpena trailed by as many as eight points on two occasions but fought back in the fourth quarter to take a 53-48 win over Kingston.
The Lady Leopards advanced to the finals with a 62-32 win over County Line.
Kingston reached the championship after a 51-35 victory against Western Yell County.
Championship
Alpena 53, Kingston 48
The Lady Leopards extended their winning streak to five games after a 53-48 come from behind victory over Kingston in the regional finals.
The scoring advantage at the end of three periods was a 38-30 score in favor of Kingston.
The Lady Yellow Jackets were held to three points over a 6-minute span with Mellia Johnson scoring the only field goal.
Alpena then delivered a heavy dose of Alex Hill to the scoreboard.
Hill’s offensive aggression accounted for 14 of Alpena’s next 16 points while teammate Desi Deitrich added a bucket after a steal on defense.
At the 1:04 mark, Katherine Rodas sank her second free throw of the game to give Alpena a 48-43 lead.
Kingston’s Hannah Johnson and Mellia Johnson combined for five points in the final minute of play as the Lady Yellow Jackets pushed back.
Hill scored her final points of the game on a drive to the basket while Rodas and Amelya Cook combined for three free throws to close out the game in the final seconds.
Alpena held a 17-13 lead at the end of the first period led by seven points on three baskets from Deitrich.
Kingston took over the lead in the second period by draining six 3-pointers with Renee Pittman accounting for three of those.
Kingston’s 26-33 halftime lead extended to a 38-30 score at the end of the third after Alpena was held to four points from Cook while Kingston’s Hannah Johnson added three points at the foul line and Mellia Johnson scored in the paint.
The Lady Leopards advanced to the state tournament as a top seed from Region 1 led by 26 points from Hill in the regional final.
Deitrich added 11, Cook seven, Rodas four, Annie Armer three and Emma Johnson two.
Mellia Johnson finished with 16 points. Renee Pittman added 11, Hannah Johnson eight, Aliya Reynolds six, Libbie Johnson five and Brooke Villines two.
Semifinals
Alpena 62, County Line 32
Alpena took over the game early on their way to a 62-32 win over County Line to advance to the finals.
Cook scored 15 of Alpena’s 22 points in the first period as at the Lady Leopards held a 22-14 edge at the first break.
Hill added six points along with five from Deitrich and Alpena extended the lead to a 33-18 score at halftime.
The Lady Leopards outscored County Line by a 29-14 difference in the second half to advance with the win.
Cook led the way with 29 Alpena points. Hill added 16, Deitrich 11, Johnson four and Rodas two.
Kingston 51, Western Yell 35
The Lady Yellow Jackets steadily built on an early lead and finished with a 51-35 win past Western Yell.
Mellia Johnson scored nine points in the first frame to go with a pair of 3-pointers by Libbie Johnson to hold an 18-12 lead entering the second period.
Kingston outscored the Lady Wolverines, 10-5, in the second period for a 28-17 halftime advantage.
The offense continued to net baskets for Kingston in the second half and the Lady Yellow Jackets put another 23 points on the board while holding Western Yell to 18 points for the win.
Mellia Johnson scored 19 points in the win. Libbie Johnson added 13, Pittman 12, Hannah Johnson five and Baylie House two.
