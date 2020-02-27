ALPENA — The opening day of the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament belonged to the host team Alpena Lady Leopards.
After a sluggish start, Alpena found its groove and ran away with a 66-32 win over St. Paul to advance to the semifinals of the regional while earning a bid to the Class 1A State Tournament.
The full-court press from the Lady Saints kept Alpena from gaining momentum in the first few minutes of the ballgame.
Alpena then found its footing by knocking down shots, and the press from the Lady Leopard defense became the story the rest of the way.
The game was tied at 8-8 at the 5:28 mark in the first period before Alpena began an 11-0 run with Amelya Cook hitting for seven straight points from all angles on the court.
St. Paul managed to hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to keep the game from running away on them early.
Annie Armer pitched in a three-point play and a driving layup down the left baseline to keep the Lady Leopards moving.
Desiree Deitrich was active on both ends of the court with a pair of baskets including a putback to stretch the lead to a 23-11 score at the 2:17 mark.
Alex Hill added two baskets in the first to go with three assists that all went the direction of Cook.
Alpena opened the second period with a 25-14 advantage and held St. Paul scoreless for the first 4:37 while putting together a 12-0 run. Hill tallied six points in the run while Deitrich had back-to-back steals that resulted in layups before Katherine Rodas scored on a putback.
Hill and Cook combined for the final 10 points of the first half and the Lady Leopards controlled a 47-19 lead at halftime.
St. Paul hit two 3-pointers early in the third quarter but Alpena offset those scores with a 17-point quarter led by Rodas controlling the paint with nine points. Deitrich and Hill each hit two shots in the third and the Alpena lead increased to a 64-25 score to start the fourth period.
Rodas hit a pair of free throws early in the mercy rule quarter and St. Paul ended the game with the final three scores as the 1A-1 top seed Lady Leopards advanced to the semifinals with a 66-32 victory.
Four players scored in double-digits for Alpena with Hill leading the way with 18 points. Cook finished with 17 points, Rodas 14, Deitrich 12 and Armer five.
The Lady Leopards will play the winner of County Line and Jasper on Friday at 4 p.m. for a spot in the regional championship.
