BERGMAN — It was all Panther fans on Tuesday night when Bergman hosted Yellville-Summit in non-conference volleyball action.
Bergman improved to a 2-1 record on the young season after taking three-straight sets over the Lady Panthers of Yellville-Summit, 25-19, 25-9, 25-17.
The first set was the closest of them all.
Neither team was able to gain more than two points while holding the service line until the game was tied at 11 apiece.
Olivia Robinson then took over with the serve for Bergman and kept the rally going until the Lady Panthers in blue held a 16-11 advantage.
Both teams alternated points until Elena Mendez pushed Bergman to a set-point effort from the back line.
Yellville-Summit made a final push with senior Mariah Crespino controlling the serve to get within, 24-19.
The final volley went the way of the home team and Bergman took a 1-0 edge with a 25-19 first-set win.
The second set was tied at 6 each when Bergman gained control.
Sophomore Karsen Edwards got lots of work from behind the service line as Bergman pushed to a 15-6 advantage before the visiting team found a point.
Yellville-Summit was only able to find three more points while Bergman continued rolling on the way to a 25-9 win in the second set and a 2-0 lead in the match.
Every time that Yellville-Summit made a run in the third set, the home team matched it and then some.
After giving Yellville-Summit the first point, Bergman began a short run to take a 3-1 lead.
The Panthers in green then took the lead back with senior Allie Edmonds running the serve.
Trailing, 4-3, Bergman rallied to take a 6-4 lead before the visiting team tied the game again at six apiece.
After getting the serve back, Edwards served Bergman ahead to a 10-6 lead and the home-team Panthers owned the advantage the rest of the way.
Bergman held as much as a 20-10 lead at one point in the final set.
Yellville-Summit made two quick surges with Edmonds and Crespino leading from the serve line.
However, the home team Lady Panthers continued to rally and finished the night with a three-set sweep after a 25-17 win in the third set.
“I’m proud of our team, the way they are working together and fighting for every ball,” Bergman head coach Doug Cole commented on the win. “Yellville-Summit was a scrappy team and it was a hard match to win. I’m so proud of them.”
Bergman goes back to action on Thursday when they travel to Marshall to battle with their fellow 3A-North Lady Bobcats.
Yellville-Summit continues to look for its first win as they begin 2A-North action on Thursday when they travel to Cotter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.