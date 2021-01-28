WEST FORK — A 3A-1 rescheduled game added to the long list of wins that Bergman has collected this season on the senior girls circuit.
The Lady Panthers improved to a 25-1 overall record and 6-0 in conference play after a 65-34 road win at West Fork on Wednesday.
The home-team Lady Tigers were held to eight points in the first period while Bergman junior guard Maddi Holt scored nine of her own. Karsen Edwards found a pair of buckets for four points and freshman Ruby Trammell came off the bench for a triple.
Bergman had a 22-8 lead at the first break and scored even more points in the second frame.
Holt collected another nine points while Edwards scored seven more. Trammell added her second 3-pointer along with buckets by Tru Cartwright and Madeline Moon pushed the Lady Panthers to a 45-19 halftime advantage.
West Fork outscored Bergman by a 12-11 score in the third period.
Trammell led the fourth-quarter charge with three baskets and six points to go with three points from Moon to end the game.
Holt scored all 23 of her game-high points in the first three periods. Trammell finished with 12 points, Edwards 11, Moon seven, Kessa Willis and Cartwright five apiece and Abbi Hodges two.
The Lady Panthers continue their conference schedule on Friday when they visit Valley Springs.
