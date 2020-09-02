SALEM — The trip to Salem on Monday was short lived for the Lady Panthers of Yellville-Summit.
It took three sets for the visiting team to put away Salem, 25-19, 25-12, 25-21.
The first set began with Salem maintaining a lead until the Lady Panthers tied the game at 11 apiece.
Janet Ridley then led Yellville-Summit to a 15-12 lead.
Salem took a brief lead before Kambree Gibson took her turn at the service line as the Lady Panthers moved to a 20-16 advantage.
It was Yellville-Summit’s aggressiveness that controlled the rest of the way as the Lady Panthers won the first set, 25-19.
The second set belonged to the Lady Panthers as they jumped out to a big lead and extended the margin to a 17-6 score with Gibson at the service line.
Salem made a small push but Avery Dearmore finished the game with Yellville-Summit owning the final five points to take the win and a two-set lead after a 25-12 finish.
The third set was the closest.
Ridley pushed Yellville-Summit to a 17-9 score midway through the set but Salem refused to go away on their home court.
The home team got as close as 20-18 but Yellville-Summit continued to respond as they forced match point and won the contest with Ridley behind the line.
