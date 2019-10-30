YELLVILLE — After a third-place finish in the 2A-North District Volleyball Tournament, the Lady Panthers advanced to the Class 2A State Volleyball Tournament held in their own gym.
The experience was short lived as Yellville-Summit was taken out in three-straight sets by the second seed from the 2A-West Lady Golden Arrows of Lavaca, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20.
Yellville-Summit held an early lead in the first set after Jordan Senn set up teammate Jacey Davenport for a kill to put the Lady Panthers ahead, 7-6.
Lavaca then put together a 14-0 run before the Lady Panthers could find another point.
Mariah Crespino scored with a kill and Davenport found the hardwood with a tip to get the girls in green rolling again.
Both teams traded points until Senn connected with Hailey Layton for a kill to get the Lady Panthers within, 23-15.
Lavaca then gained the final two points on hitting errors to take the first set, 25-15.
The Lady Golden Arrows took a 6-3 advantage to begin the second set.
Davenport then scored on a kill followed by Janet Ridley scoring off of a block at the net. A pair of Lavaca errors put the Lady Panthers ahead, 8-7.
Abby Brantner then crossed to Avery Dearmore for a kill and Davenport took advantage of the serve with an ace to give Yellville-Summit an 11-9 edge.
Crespino earned an assist for a Dearmore kill but it proved to be part of a Lavaca run where the Lady Golden Arrows took a 17-14 lead.
The game was tied at 18 apiece after a series of Lavaca hitting errors and a kill from Ridley.
Yellville-Summit only managed two more points the rest of the way with a Brantner set for an Allie Edmonds kill followed by a Davenport ace.
Lavaca finished the second set on a 7-2 run to take a 2-0 lead with a 25-20 second-set win.
The third set was one run after another.
Senn began the set with an ace while Dearmore and Layton each earned kills to give the Lady Panthers a 4-3 lead.
Lavaca scored the next five points before both teams traded points over the next nine points. Davenport scored on a pair of tips and a block as Yellville-Summit faced a 12-9 deficit.
Lavaca then went on a 10-0 run to take a 22-9 lead.
Yellville-Summit responded after a timeout with an 11-0 run to get within, 22-20.
The run featured a pair of aces by Senn, a kill and a block by Dearmore and a kill by Layton.
Lavaca called timeout to regroup and then took the next three points for a 25-20 third-set win to advance in the state tournament while the Lady Panthers were sent to the locker room to end their season.
Davenport led the Yellville-Summit attack with two kills, two blocks, three tips and two aces. Dearmore had four kills and one block; Layton three kills, Senn three aces, Ridley one kill and one block; and Crespino and Edmonds one kill apiece.
The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 9-15 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.