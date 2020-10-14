BERGMAN — The remnants of Monday’s Pink Out were still apparent at the Panther Palace on Tuesday evening. However, the results on the second night were quite different.
Bergman hosted Atkins in a conference matchup on Tuesday that took four sets to determine a winner between the senior girl squads.
The home team Lady Panthers were able to grab ahold of the game in the second set but closed the night with a 3-1 loss after the fourth and final set, 25-15, 10-25, 25-15, 25-21.
In the prior jayvee game, Bergman won the first set by a 25-19 score and then came from behind late in the set for a 26-24 win and a two-set sweep of Atkins.
The junior high match went the way of the Junior Lady Red Devils, 25-16, 25-14.
Bergman built a 4-0 lead early in the first set with senior Kaylee Henson scoring on a kill.
Atkins aggressively responded by going on a 12-1 run to take the lead.
After a few hitting errors by the Lady Red Devils, Abby Mallett and Braylen Collins tallied aces to move the needle to a 13-9 Atkins lead.
Atkins added another six points before Bergman was able to toe the line again.
Senior Kayden Powers then crossed a pass to teammate Karen Edwards for a kill. Edwards followed up on the next volley with a block at the net for another point.
The Lady Red Devils weren’t fazed and added another five points to bring up set point, leading 24-12.
Powers kept the set alive with a cross to Alyssa Gutierrez for a kill and then made it a 24-15 score after a backward hit found the hardwood on the other side of the net.
A hit out of bounds on the ensuing play by the Lady Panthers gave Atkins their final point of the set and a 1-0 advantage.
Bergman found their groove in the second set and bullied their way to a 10-3 lead. Powers connected with fellow senior Henson for a kill early in the set. Madison Phifer had back-to-back points with a block at the net and then scoring on a tip.
After a short Atkins run, Bergman went on a rampage with an 11-0 stretch as Powers guided the way from the serve line. Powers had three aces during the scoring surge and an assist to Edwards for a quick tip.
Atkins managed two more points in the second set but Bergman took advantage of hitting errors by the visiting team to tie the match at 1-1 with a 25-10 second-set win.
The third set was a struggle for the Lady Panthers to get momentum going.
Powers connected with Henson for a kill early and Phifer scored on a tip to keep Bergman within, 9-8.
Edwards scored on a pair of kills with one assisted by Powers. It proved to be the last offensive score from Bergman in the set.
Atkins went on a 13-4 string the rest of the way to take the third-set win by a 25-15 score and a 2-1 lead in the match.
Sporadic scoring by both teams in the fourth set gave Atkins a 16-7 lead in what proved to be the final set.
Bergman made a rally with Powers setting up Edwards on back-to-back kills followed by Henson pounding the hardwood on the next play for a kill.
Edwards then added a point with a block to get Bergman closer, trailing 17-11.
Atkins controlled the tempo to the tune of a 22-14 lead and the Lady Panthers made one final run with Edwards adding two more kills to the stat sheet to narrow the gap on the scoreboard to a 23-20 difference.
Two of the final three volleys went the way of the Lady Red Devils for a 25-21 win in the fourth set to take the road victory over the Lady Panthers.
