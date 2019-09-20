YELLVILLE — The Lady Panther bench and the Yellville-Summit student section had their ace chant perfected by the end of the night when Izard County Consolidated visited for conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Seventeen aces through three sets went the way of the home team in a 3-0 sweep for Yellville-Summit over ICC, 25-16, 25-8, 25-17.
The opening set began with a 9-0 lead for the Lady Panthers led by a Mariah Crespino ace and a pair of kills by junior Janet Ridley.
An Emily Pena ace for the Lady Panthers preceded a Hailey Layton cross to Ridley for her third kill of the set to move the advantage to a 13-3 lead.
The lead was soon up to an 18-5 difference after a pair of kills by Allie Edmonds and Crespino that sandwiched an ace from Ridley.
ICC managed some points during a back and forth effort by both teams until it was a 20-8 score.
Pena then set up Crespino for a kill and Layton found the hardwood on the opponent’s side of the net to create set point for the Lady Panthers. A hitting error on the Lady Cougars finished the first set with Yellville-Summit getting a 25-16 win.
The second set began much like the first, but with more individual accolades.
Crespino began on the service line and worked the Lady Panthers to a 4-0 lead with four-straight aces before the opponent called a timeout.
Crespino picked up right where she left off and added two more aces after the short break.
The Lady Panthers continued to dominate with a tip by Layton followed by a pair of aces from Avery Dearmore. Layton then crossed a pass to Ridley for a kill to make it a 11-1 lead.
Jacey Davenport scored on a kill and then Pena earned her first ace to make it a 14-2 advantage for the home team.
The second set went quickly after Crespino scored on a kill followed by Abby Brantner adding a kill. Crespino then collected another ace before Jordan Senn set up a Ridley kill to force set point. Layton finished the second set with a tip to give the Lady Panthers a 2-0 advantage with a 25-8 win.
ICC never led during the entire match and Yellville-Summit began the third set with a 6-1 lead after an ace from Crespino and kills from Layton and Ridley.
Edmonds set Ridley for a kill to begin another streak before Edmonds earned a kill of her own.
Crespino then scored on a pair of kills to take a 15-8 lead and her rotation for serve. The senior then added three more aces to the stat sheet surrounding a kill by Ridley to take a 19-8 lead.
ICC then managed a 9-2 run before the Lady Panthers put the game away.
Edmonds scored on a tip to force match point and Brantner appropriately finished the night with an ace to give the Lady Panthers a three-set sweep after a 25-17 win in the third set.
Crespino led the Lady Panther attack with 11 aces and four kills. Ridley scored on eight kills and one ace; Edmonds, two kills and one tip; Layton one kill and three tips; Pena and Dearmore, two aces each; Brantner, one ace and one kill; and Davenport, one kill.
The win moves Yellville-Summit to a 2-3 record in the 2A-North and 3-7 overall.
The Lady Panthers will host Alpena on Monday in non-conference action.
