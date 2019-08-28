BERGMAN — The Panther Palace opened the gym on Tuesday for Bergman’s season opener against Quitman in non-conference volleyball action.
Bergman closed the match with a victory in four-sets, 26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22.
The Lady Panthers faced a 3-0 deficit in the first set before getting their first point and putting Olivia Robinson behind the serve line. Robinson served until Bergman held a 7-3 lead.
Bergman was sitting with a 20-17 advantage until Quitman took control of the serve.
The Lady Bulldogs put together a run to force set point, 24-20.
It was the home team that never quit. Bergman denied Quitman the first set and Kara Ponder approached the serve line and rallied the Lady Panthers for five-straight points to take the lead and claim a 26-24 first-set victory.
Bergman never allowed more than two points back-to-back for Quitman in the second game.
Kayden Powers led the opening run to put Bergman ahead early, 6-1.
Both teams continued to swap points until sophomore Cherri Dorrough served through the final four points to give the Lady Panthers a 25-16 win in the second set and take a 2-0 lead.
Quitman rallied in the third set after coming from behind to tie the set at 17 apiece. The Lady Bulldogs put together a string of five-straight points and held a 22-17 edge.
Robinson led the final Bergman run of the set to get the Lady Panthers within, 22-21.
Quitman put the game away on the next three vollies and won the third set, 25-21.
Bergman wasn’t fazed after not being able to put away the Lady Bulldogs in the third set. Led by serves from Robinson and Ponder, Bergman jumped out to a 12-4 advantage.
Quitman made two long runs to take a 19-18 lead, but Bergman wouldn’t be denied.
Karsen Edwards led the serve to move the Lady Panthers to a 21-19 lead. After giving up one point, Ponder found her way back to the service line and pushed the Lady Panthers to match point, leading 24-20.
Quitman scraped for two quick points, but Bergman was able to claim the final point on the next volley to take the first win of the year.
The Lady Panthers will take their 1-0 record to Perryville on Thursday to begin action in the 3A-North. Perryville is 0-1 after a three-set loss to Episcopal Collegiate of Little Rock on Tuesday.
