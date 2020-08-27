ALPENA — Perseverance paid off on Tuesday night in volleyball action.
Yellville-Summit traveled to Alpena and came from behind to take a 22-25, 25-16, 25-19 win over the Lady Leopards.
The junior high game went to the home team as the Junior Lady Leopards also came from behind with a 14-25, 25-15, 15-6 win.
Alpena began to pull away in the first set with a 16-9 advantage but Yellville-Summit continued to push back. Both teams alternated points until the Lady Panthers went on a pair of short runs to get within, down 21-20. Alpena finished the game on a 4-2 run and took the first game, 25-22.
Yellville-Summit took over in the second game.
After gaining an 8-0 lead in the early goings, Yellville-Summit responded to an Alpena timeout by increasing the lead to a 15-2 margin. Alpena was able to trim the difference through the course of the game but it was the Lady Panthers who took a 25-16 win to tie the match at one apiece.
A back and forth affair in the final set kept the game close until Yellville-Summit hit a pair of points to make it a 22-18 lead.
Alpena only managed one more point while the Lady Panthers earned the final three points of the game to take the match.
