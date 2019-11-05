EROS — Bruno-Pyatt stepped from conference play to test their skills with a regional team on Monday night in Eros.
Hosting St. Paul, the home team came away with half of the victories. The senior girls defeated the Lady Saints, 60-31, while the senior boys fell 54-45. The Junior Patriots won their contest, 38-11, while the Junior Lady Saints came away with a 29-17 win.
Senior Girls
Bruno-Pyatt took charge of the game in the second period on the way to defeating St. Paul, 60-31.
After holding a 10-9 lead, the Lady Patriots got the ball into the hands of Natalie Manning. Manning drained three treys and added three free throws in the frame.
The hot streak by Manning helped the squad to a 12-3 run.
Macy Young added a three-point play inside and later hit a pair of free throws. Another two charity tosses by Trisha Lange led Bruno-Pyatt to a 29-13 lead at intermission.
In the fourth period with 3:56 left in the game. Shay Ricketts banked a shot from the right block to activate the mercy rule for the team.
Bruno-Pyatt was led by Manning with 21 points. Young chipped in 16, Ricketts 14 and Lange nine.
Senior Boys
St. Paul opened the second half with a 15-0 run on the way to a 54-45 win over the Patriots.
Bruno-Pyatt led 25-15 at intermission.
Over the opening 5:48 of the third period, the Patriots did not score. Clayton Gilley broke the streak with a basket and then with 4.8 seconds left in the frame, he hit a free throw. That charity toss cut the St. Paul lead to 33-28.
The Saints scored the opening six points of the fourth period to complete a 24-3 run.
Dominic Giles hit a basket to end the run and then followed that with a trey. Those five points started a 9-0 Patriot run.
Marcus Morris continued the run with a free throw before the Bruno-Pyatt press created another turnover and Morris scored after getting a turnover.
Gilley added another free throw to get the home team within two points at 39-37.
St. Paul scored the next three points at the free throw line. Gilley scored with 4:46 left in the game to pull Bruno-Pyatt within one possession. That was the last time that the game was a one-possession affair.
Bruno-Pyatt opened the game with a 13-8 lead. They outscored St. Paul 12-7 in the second quarter which included a 7-3 run over the last 3 minutes of the half.
Leading Bruno-Pyatt in scoring was Morris with 13 points. Giles added 10, Gilley and Garrett Chaney eight each and Blake Chaney and Avery Baker three apiece.
Junior Boys
Bruno-Pyatt held St. Paul scoreless in the first period on the way to posting a 38-11 win.
The Junior Patriots led 18-0 after the first break and 24-2 at intermission.
Leading Bruno-Pyatt in scoring was Ethan Brumley with 12 points. Marcus Fields and Evan Baker added six each, Jaxon Whitsell and Kelton Wilson four, Kendell Smith and Keegan Wiseman two apiece and Rylan Rainey and Layton Swafford one each.
Junior Girls
St. Paul used a big second period to take a 29-17 win.
The game was tied at 3-3 after one quarter of play. St. Paul outscored Bruno-Pyatt 13-3 in the second frame to take a double-digit lead at halftime.
Leading Bruno-Pyatt in scoring was Lillian Buresh and Shannon King with six points each. Cheyene Yancey added three and Holly Swafford two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.