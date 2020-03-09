The Plains District Tournament finals was an exciting one on Saturday at North Arkansas College's Pioneer Pavilion.
Northark executed well enough to earn a trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Basketball Tournament that will be held in Port Huron, Mich. The Lady Pioneers won the contest, 65-63, over the Lady Archers of St. Louis Community College.
This marks the second time in three seasons that the Lady Pioneers will be playing in the national tournament. However, this season Northark will not be hosting the tournament. Pioneer Pavilion was the home for the national tournament the last three seasons.
The contest on Saturday was a nick-and-tuck affair.
With 2:29 left in the third period, the Lady Archers took a one point lead after hitting 1-of-2 free throw attempts.
After that the Lady Pioneers closed the period with the last seven points.
Madison Moore drained a trey, which gave the Lady Pioneers a lead that they didn't lose despite efforts from St. Louis Community College.
Savanna Collins was the next Lady Pioneer to score as she hit two free throws. The Lady Pioneers got the ball for the last shot of the third period. Lady Pioneers sophomore Leah Shellnut dribbled past her Lady Archer defender and hit a layup to give the home team a 54-48 lead.
In the fourth period, the Lady Pioneers scored one basket in the first 5 minutes of the frame. Kelcee Hopper scored the bucket for the Lady Pioneers and gave the team its largest lead of the game at 56-48.
While Northark wasn't scoring, the Lady Archers put six points on the board which included four points from free throws.
At the 4:58 mark, Collins completed a three-point play as she took her defender off the dribble.
She then added two free throws at the 3:46 mark to give the home team a 61-54 lead.
Over the next 41 seconds, the Lady Archers scored five points to pull within two points.
Once again Moore came through with another trey with 2:35 left.
The Pioneers couldn't score again until there was 8 seconds left.
St. Louis scored four straight points to pull within a point after hitting four free throws. The last set of free throws from the Lady Archers came with 56.9 seconds left.
Northark had a turnover and the Lady Archers had a wide open layup. The squad missed the layup and with 8 seconds left Collins went to the free throw line.
After missing the first toss, she nailed the second to put the lead at two points.
The Lady Archers missed an opportunity to score allowing the Lady Pioneers to go dancing.
St. Louis started the game with a 10-5 lead, but the Lady Pioneers scored the next nine points. Hopper started the run that was followed by a bucket from Tori Hayes. Hopper scored again and then Casey Wallace drained a trey to finish the run.
St. Louis scored the next six points, but as Collins was attempting a 3-pointer as the clock was ticking to zero, she was fouled. She hit two of the three free throws that she attempted to tie the contest at 16.
The Lady Archers held a 29-26 lead, but Northark ended the first half with a 7-2 advantage.
Hayes hit the first basket and Hopper tied the contest at 29. St. Louis scored and then Hopper hit a shot from the low block and Shellnut took her defender off the dribble for a halftime lead at 33-31.
Hayes scored the first four points of the third period.
Northark outscored the Lady Archers, 23-17.
Tuesday the Lady Pioneers will find out the tournament seeding and schedule.
Leading Northark in scoring was Collins with 18 points. Hayes added 12, Hopper 11, Shellnut nine, Moore six, Chaney Scott four, Wallace three and Cheyenne Shelton two.
