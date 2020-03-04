SEARCY — North Arkansas College had one blemish on its record in Region II play this season.
The Pioneers lost an overtime contest to Southern Arkansas Tech, University.
Tuesday evening, Northark played the same squad in the finals of the Region II Tournament at Harding University in Searcy.
The Lady Pioneers walked away with a convincing 106-67 win over the Lady Rockets. With the victory, the Lady Pioneers will host the Plains District Tournament on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Lady Pioneers will play St. Louis Community College.
“We are playing pretty well right now,” said Northark coach Bobby Howard. “We hope to get a national tournament bid on Saturday.”
The Lady Pioneers dominated the game from the beginning and left no doubt as to whom would win the regional title.
Savanna Collins scored 14 points in the first period and Kelcee Hopper added eight as Northark led 31-12 at the first break.
Casey Wallace took over in the second period with three treys while Tori Hayes chipped in seven points of her own.
Northark (21-6) scored 50 first-half points to lead 50-26.
Six Northark ladies scored in the third period, but the star of the 10-minute period was Wallace. She drained five more treys for the Lady Pioneers.
Northark led 78-46 with one frame to go.
Twelve different Lady Pioneers scored in the contest. Wallace led the team with 27 points. Collins added 22, Hayes 13, Hopper 11, Baylea Smith nine, Chaney Scott eight, Cheyenne Shelton four, Katie Roubique and Madison Moore three each and Leah Shellnut, Abby Dean and Brooklyn Schmelter two.
