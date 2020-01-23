It has been a long time since the National Junior College Athletic Association has had Region II standings in Division II basketball.
This season there are four teams in Region II vying for playoff positions in the conference. Next season the team count will move to six.
Leading the women standings is North Arkansas College. The squad is 2-0 overall. They are a game ahead of National Park and Southern Arkansas University Tech. Both of those team are 1-1.
Arkansas State University, Mid-South is 0-2 in the standings.
The Pioneers are tied for second in the men’s standings.
Mid-South is in first place with a 2-0 mark. Northark is tied with Southern Arkansas University Tech for second with a 1-1 record.
National Park is in last place at 0-2.
Northark’s women are 11-3 overall and are receiving votes in the Division II national polls. The Pioneers are 15-4. Both teams were in action on Thursday night against Arkansas Baptist in Little Rock.
Saturday the Pioneers and Lady Pioneers will be celebrating Homecoming festivities. The teams will be facing Mid-South in games that begin at noon.
Crowning of the king and queen will take place between the contests somewhere between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m.
Candidates for homecoming king includes: Thomas Walter, Conway; Evan Barnett, Springfield, Mo.; Jonathan Stone, Harrison; and Grant Lee, Berryville.
Those vying for homecoming queen includes: Kirsten Lee Pate, Salem; Cheyenne Shelton, Big Flat; Ariel Fowler, Alpena; and Shianna Brasel, Jasper.
NJCAA Region II Rankings
Men
1. ASU, Mid-South 2-0 13-5
2. Northark 1-1 15-4
SAU Tech 1-1 12-10
4. National Park 0-2 8-6
