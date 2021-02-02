The 3-ball was falling on Monday night at North Arkansas College.
North Arkansas College’s Lady Pioneers got more than half of their points from beyond the arc. Northark defeated Williams Baptist’s jayvee squad, 78-59.
Distributing the ball well early in the game, the Lady Pioneer’s starting five each scored a basket before a player repeated with a second made shot.
Baylea Smith drained a trey after taking a kickout from Kelcee Hopper. Madison Moore scored another long shot to move the home team ahead, 6-0.
Kenzie Parker then had a steal and a layup before Savanna Collins hit the Lady Pioneers’ third trey of the first period.
Northark had an 11-0 lead before the Lady Eagles hit two treys of their own.
Hopper became the fifth Lady Pioneer to score as the home team moved ahead, 13-6.
Williams Baptist kept the contest close and had pulled within a point at 15-14 with its fourth 3-pointer of the first period.
Cambre McCullough took a Hopper pass and knocked down a bucket. Abby Dean became the seventh Northark player to score in the first half and the fourth to hit a 3-pointer as she hit one to close the first quarter with the home team leading, 20-16.
McCullough started the second with a triple to be the fifth Northark lady to score beyond the arc.
The Lady Pioneers connected on six treys in the second frame with Smith getting three, McCullough hit two and Moore had the last one.
Northark ended the last 2:59 of the first half with an 11-0 run as Smith hit two treys, Moore nailed a long one and Hopper scored inside.
The Lady Pioneers led 47-28 at intermission.
Willams Baptist didn’t go away. They opened the third period with seven points and pulled within 11 after Dean scored for the Lady Pioneers.
McCullough had a hand in the last three scores for the Lady Pioneers in the third period. She had a dish to Hopper for a basket and she then hit a trey and a layup with 41 seconds.
Northark led, 61-49 with a period left.
Williams Baptist started the fourth with a trey, but it was answered by a 3-ball from Moore. The Lady Eagles hit another basket, but Moore answered with another trey.
A Zoie McGhee free throw and a triple by McCullough officially grounded the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Pioneers ended the game with an Emma Kelly free throw and a steal and layup by Kendall Atchison.
Leading Northark in scoring was McCullough and Smith both with 18 points. Each also hit four treys in the contest. Moore and Hopper added 12 each with Moore also hitting four 3-pointers.
Collins and Dean added five each, Parker four, Atchison two and McGhee and Kelly one apiece.
Northark’s games for Friday and Saturday against Bryant-Stratton College of Wis. have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues. Bryant-Stratton is currently ranked No. 20 in the latest NJCAA polls.
