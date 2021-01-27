Double digits is a key for basketball statistics.
When a team hits double digits in made 3-pointers, it is usually a good night. It was a good night for North Arkansas College on Tuesday.
The Lady Pioneers drained 10 treys and recorded a 76-50 win over Evangel University’s jayvee squad.
Northark dominated early and then withstood a third quarter rally to put the game away.
There was no scoring for the first two minutes of the game, but over the last eight minutes of the first period, the Lady Pioneers put 19 points on the board.
Kelcee Hopper got the first assist of the contest from her spot in the paint. After an entry pass, Hopper kicked the ball to fellow Berryville graduate Baylea Smith. Smith drained a trey to get things rolling for the Lady Pioneers.
Just six seconds later, Savanna Collins hit a long shot from the left side of the wing to push the home team ahead 6-0.
After a Evangel trey, the Lady Pioneers scored a 6-0 run over the 5:32 that Evangel didn’t score.
Smith hit the first two buckets before Hopper scored after taking an entry pass from Zoie McGhee.
Collins grabbed an offensive rebound and scored. That gave the Lady Pioneers their first double-digit lead of the night at 14-3.
The big run was capped by a mid-range jumper after Collins made a dribble move to get open.
Evangel scored again, but Collins hit a trey after taking a pass from Cambre McCullough. The Lady Pioneers led 19-9.
The Lady Crusaders hit the first four points of the second period and managed an 8-2 run with McGhee scoring after Smith drove the lane and dished to the Alma freshman.
After the lead was cut to single digits, Smith hit back-to-back treys in a minute span.
Evangel was able to cut the Lady Pioneer lead to nine points, but Harrison graduate Kenzie Parter hit a trey after a McGhee assist. Parker took another pass from McGhee just 30 seconds later and put two more points on the board.
Parker kept her scoring streak alive when she hit two free throws after collecting an offensive rebound. Parker had her hand in the last basket of the half as she dished to fellow Boone County resident Madison Moore of Valley Springs. Moore drained a trey to set the halftime score at 37-18.
While Evangel’s treys were not falling in the first half, they began to drop in the third period. The Lady Crusaders hit five treys in a three minute span to cut the Lady Pioneer lead to 46-38.
McGhee took a McCullough pass and hit a trey. That was followed by the 5-foot-2 McCullough stealing an offensive rebound and getting fouled when shooting.
She made both free throws and after Evangel made a trey, McCullough dished to Hopper for the closing bucket of the third period with Northark leading 53-41.
Hopper opened the scoring in the fourth and then McCullough hit two free throws. Smith and Hopper each scored two points and then two buckets by Hopper gave the Lady Pioneers a 20 point lead at 65-45.
Leading the Lady Pioneers in scoring was Smith with 23 points which included five treys. Parker added 15 points, Collins and Hopper 12 each, McCullough six, McGhee five and Moore three.
The Lady Pioneers will be back in action on Thursday with a game against Arkansas Baptist in Little Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.