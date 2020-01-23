CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College can put the basketball in the hoop.
The squad is listed in three statistical categories and individual members are listed in five categories. Seven of the eight categories have to do with shooting.
Northark is a member of the Division II of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
The team is ranked second nationally in field goal percentage per game. The team is hitting 48.3 percent of their shots.
The last shooting category is free throw percentage. The Lady Pioneers are seventh in the nation at shooting free throws. They hit 70.0 percent of their charity tosses.
There are three individuals that are ranked in the nation in various categories.
Casey Wallace of Spokane, Mo. leads the nation in 3-point shooting percentage. Wallace is hitting 56 percent of her long range attempts.
Berryville’s Kelcee Hopper is ranked in field goal shooting percentage. She is hitting 56.6 percent of her shots per game.
Savanna Collins of Springdale Har-Ber is in the top 25 in three categories.
She is 19th in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage. She is hitting 43.3 percent of her shots. The freshmen is 21st in free throw shooting percentage. She is hitting 80.5 percent of her charity tosses.
Collins is also 25th in the nation is assists per game. She is doling out 4.7 assists per contest.
The Lady Pioneers have been ranked nationally this season, but the team has fallen out of the polls. They are still receiving votes in the rankings.
