NEOSHO, Mo. — North Arkansas College’s Lady Pioneer’s had their winning streak of four games ended on Thursday night.
The Lady Pioneers traveled northwest to Crowder College in a contest with the Lady Roughriders.
Northark held a lead into the fourth period, but Crowder made a surge in the final frame to defeat the Lady Pioneers, 61-58.
The advantage was a 42-37 score for Northark entering the fourth period.
Leah Shellnut contributed eight points on the offensive side of the ball along with four apiece from Cheyenne Shelton and Kelcee Hopper.
The 16-point effort in the fourth was outweighed by the Crowder team’s 24 points as Northark was handed a loss and fall to 15-5 overall.
Northark opened the game with a 16-11 advantage at the first break led by five points apiece from Savanna Collins and Shellnut.
Shellnut hit a pair of shots to start the second period followed by Collins’ second trey of the game. Northark posted 12 points in the second quarter and held Crowder to eight to extend the Lady Pioneer lead to a 28-19 score at halftime.
The Lady Roughriders began their comeback in the third period by outscoring Northark by an 18-14 score.
Shellnut scored 18 points in the Northark loss. Shelton finished with 12, Collins and Hopper 10 apiece, Tori Hayes six and Chaney Scott two.
