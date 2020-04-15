It is a new age in college recruiting.
North Arkansas College women’s coach Bobby Howard can attest to that fact.
“This is very unique,” he said of the challenges that he faces. “I hope this is the only time that we will have to go through this.”
Howard is referring to the fact that there is no face-to-face contact with recruits and that no recruits can visit any campus.
“We are not allowed to visit with any recruit until May 15,” said Howard. “That is awful hard for an athlete to pick a college without going to visit the school.”
Howard has found a way to help eliminate part of the campus view.
“I gave a video tour of the campus,” said Howard. “Brandon Cone followed me around and I gave a commentary just like I would have a recruit visiting our school. We have that video that we can send to recruits.
“That video can work for any of our sports,” said Howard. “All seniors everywhere are in limbo. This is a tough time for them as well”
Howard, who serves as athletic director as well at the college, went on to state how it could be a tough recruiting time for spring sports as well.
“All spring sports athletes are given another year of eligibility,” the coach said. “There is limited scholarships for those athletes at every level. Then you have all of your team back and there is a class of seniors that aren’t signed. It makes it really difficult on coaches and their players. There could be some good players not getting to play next year.”
Even with the restrictions, Howard has had some success on the recruiting trail.
“We have had four verbal commitments so far,” said the coach. “We still need a few more.”
Four players have committed to sign with the Lady Pioneers when the season allows. Zioe Maghee of Alma; Saylor Kemp, Roland, Okla.; Kenzie Parker; Harrison; and Ajhane Simpson, Monticello are all headed to the Harrison campus to play next season.
“Maghee is a 5-foot-9 forward,” started Howard about his recruits. “Kemp is a guard/forward player. She is about 5-8. Parker and Simpson are both guards about 5-7.”
Don’t think Howard is still not recruiting.
“We need some more players,” he said. “I am texting and emailing every day.”
