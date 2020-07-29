Qualifying for a national tournament is an accomplishment for any organized basketball team.
This season, for only the seventh time in school history, the Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College earned that opportunity. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the squad was unable to compete in the event as it was canceled.
Sunday night, the Lady Pioneers were recognized for their on-court and off-court accomplishments with a ceremony held at the school’s Bill Baker Amphitheatre.
This season’s sophomore class has led the team to 22-6 records both seasons. The team has won the Region II tournament the last two years. The team was the runner-up in the Plains District Tournament last season and won the event this season year.
Winning the Plains District Tournament is what earns the Lady Pioneers a trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament.
The Lady Pioneers also received recognition for their efforts on the court. Sophomore guard Leah Shellnut of Jasper; Kelcee Hopper of Berryville; and Savanna Collins of Springdale were all members of the Region II Team.
Collins was invited to the play in the NJCAA Freshman All-Star game.
The Lady Pioneers also led the team in statistics categories. The team was first in the nation in field goal percentage and first in 3-point shooting percentage. The team hit 47.9 percent of its field goals and 39.7 percent of its 3-pointers.
The team was seventh in free throws made a game at 15.1. Ranking 10th in free throw percentage at 69.6, the Lady Pioneers were 14th in nation in free throw attempts while averaging 21.8.
Northark was 17th in assists per game at 17.1 and 24th in points while averaging 74.8 a game.
The court was not the only place where the Lady Pioneers excelled. The team was named a Team of Distinction by the NJCAA because of its grade point average. The squad had a 3.09 GPA for the season.
Three players were named as Academic All-Americans based on their GPA. Cheyenne Shelton Morrow, Mountain View; Samantha Skaggs, Decatur; and Katie Roubique, Timbo,made the All-Academic team.
Team members include: Casey Wallace, Spokane, Mo.; Savanna Collins; Springdale; Saqueena Morgan, Newport; Chaney Scott, Monticello; Madison Moore, Valley Springs; Tori Hayes, Perryville; Cheyenne Shelton Morrow, Mountain View; Leah Shellnut, Jasper; Kelcee Hopper, Berryville; Abby Dean, Alpena; Baylea Smith, Berryville; Katie Roubique, Timbo; Samantha Skaggs, Decatur; and Brooklyn Schmelter, Perryville.
The team is coached by Bobby Howard. Howard is assisted by Maya Hood and Anne Mitchell serves as team manager.
By JEFF BRASEL
