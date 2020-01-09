In a rarity, North Arkansas College’s Lady Pioneers played on its home court Wednesday night.
What wasn’t a rarity is that the Lady Pioneers posted another win.
Opposite Crowder Community College, Northark ran past the Lady Roughriders, 70-60.
The Lady Pioneers ended the last 4:14 with a 16-8 run to put the game away.
Kelcee Hopper scored for Northark with 4:25 left to move her team ahead, 54-49.
A three-point play at the 4:14 mark pulled Crowder within two points.
Sophomore Leah Shellnut took over for the Lady Pioneers.
She drove into the lane and hit a layup amongst the trees.
On Northark’s next possession she drove down the lane and hit Hopper for an easy bucket.
Crowder drained a triple to pull back within three points, but Hopper hit two free throws for the Lady Pioneers.
After Hopper secured a defensive rebound for the Lady Pioneers, Shellnut drove the lane again and hit a basket and was fouled. She completed the three-point play to make it a 63-55 contest with 1:20 left.
Over the last 1:11 of the contest, the Lady Pioneers were 7-of-8 from the line with Shellnut hitting five of those and Chaney Scott the last two of the game.
Crowder grabbed a 15-14 lead at the end of the first period.
The Lady Pioneers forged a tie at 24 when Scott hit a basket.
With 3:55 left in the second period, the Lady Rough Riders held their last lead of the game at 25-24 after connecting on a free throw.
The Lady Pioneers took the lead after scoring a 7-0 run.
Cheyenne Shelton started the run with a score inside. That was followed by two free throws from Brooklyn Schmelter.
Savannah Collins added a mid-range jumper to the Lady Pioneers’ scoreboard total. The final point came from a Madison Moore free throw.
Collins ended the scoring for Northark in the first half with another short jumper.
Northark led 33-28.
In the third period, the Lady Pioneers grew their lead to nine points before settling for the seven-point advantage heading into the last period.
The Lady Pioneers will be in action at home again on Jan. 18. The squad will host National Park Community College.
Leading Northark in scoring was Hopper with 19 points. Shellnut added 15, Collins 11, Shelton nine, Tori Hayes five, Scott four, Baylea Smith, Casey Wallace and Schmelter two apiece and Moore one.
