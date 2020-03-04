Tuesday night the Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College punched their ticket to the Plains District Tournament finals.
After beating Southern Arkansas University, Tech in the finals of the Region II Tournament finals, the Lady Pioneers are one win away from the National Junior College Athletic Association National Women's Basketball Tournament.
Standing in the way of Northark is St. Louis Community College. Saturday at 2 p.m., the Lady Pioneers will be hosting the Lady Archers.
The Lady Pioneers want a big crowd there to cheer on Northark. There will be free admission for the contest.
"If you ever attended a North Arkansas College basketball camp, you will be admitted free to the game," said Northark athletic director Bobby Howard. "We want everyone to come back to the college and help cheer us on to the national tournament."
There will be plenty of excitement at the contest. The Lady Pioneers have fan games planned as well as recognition of all of the audience members that attended camp at Northark.
