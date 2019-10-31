The Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College will get the basketball season officially underway on Friday night.
Coming into the game, the Lady Pioneers are ranked No. 17 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II preseason poll.
The Lady Pioneers will feature several players that saw starter minutes last season.
Jasper’s Leah Shellnut is back at the point guard for the team while Mountain View’s Cheyenne Shelton was a big player in the paint for the team.
Perryville’s Tori Hayes is coming back from a knee injury that she suffered with two weeks left in the season last year.
The team has a trio of sophomores also back. Omaha’s Paige Coffelt; Perryville’s Brooklyn Schmelter; and Newport’s Saqueena Morgan all logged minutes last season for the team.
Casey Wallace will be a sophomore transfer from Lyon College. The Spokane, Mo. native led Missouri in 3-pointers her senior year of high school.
The incoming freshmen class has a heavy local flavor. Valley Springs’ Madison Moore and Alpena’s Abby Dean are the Boone County players playing this season at the hometown college. Berryville has two players on the squad in Kelcee Hopper and Baylea Smith.
Savanna Collins of Springdale Har-Ber, Chaney Scott of Monticello, Katie Roubique of Timbo and Samantha Skaggs of Decatur round out Bobby Howard’s team this season.
Four teams will be visiting Pioneer Pavilion for contests.
Crowder College will be playing Coffeyville, Kan. at 5:30. Northark will play Missouri Valley Baptist’s jayvee team at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the Lady Pioneers and Crowder trade opponents. At noon, the Lady Rough Riders play Missouri Baptist’s jayvee while the Lady Pioneers play Coffeyville at 2 p.m.
