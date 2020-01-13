CAMDEN — North Arkansas College kicked off the Region II basketball season on Saturday with a trip to Camden to play Southern Arkansas University Tech.
When the game was over, the team had to use a solid fourth period to leave with a victory, 55-50.
A 15-point effort by the Lady Stars had given the home team a 39-38 lead over the Lady Pioneers.
Northark turned to the 3-ball in the final period.
Savanna Collins drained a pair of treys and Madison Moore hit one to help with the scoring.
The Lady Pioneers were also 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final frame as Leah Shellnut and Tori Hayes each hit two.
Shellnut and Baylea Smith each had a bucket in the pivotal final period.
The Lady Pioneers opened the game with a 18-16 lead.
Shellnut opened the game with six points and Cheyenne Shelton added four points in the paint to lead the Lady Pioneers.
Offensively in the middle periods, things slowed down for Northark.
The Lady Pioneers scored nine points in the second and 11 in the third. They led at halftime, 27-24.
Leading Northark in scoring was Shellnut with 15 points. Collins added 14, Shelton and Hayes seven each, Moore six and Chaney Scott, Smith and Brooklynn Schmelter two each.
