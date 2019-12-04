Points were flying on Tuesday night at Pioneer Pavilion.
The Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College hit the nets for 96 points on the way to posting a 96-82 win over Evangel University’s jayvee squad.
The Lady Pioneers held a modest 19-18 lead at the end of the first period before turning on the steam in the second frame.
Northark’s Lady Pioneers had individual scoring streaks to start the frame.
Tori Hayes had the first four points of the period then Leah Shellnut added the next eight points for the home team.
Cheyenne Shelton scored the next six for the Lady Pioneers. After Savanna Collins hits a trey and Chaney Scott two free throws, Kelcee Hopper hit three buckets in a row.
Collins hit her second trey of the game and Shellnut added another basket to complete the 34 point 10 minute period.
Northark led at halftime, 53-38.
The Lady Pioneers scored another 43 points in the second half to seal the win.
With the victory, the Lady Pioneers moved to 6-1 on the season.
The team finished the game hitting 14-of-16 free throw attempts.
Leading the team in scoring was Hayes with 24 points. Collins added 21, Shellnut 17, Hopper 12, Shelton eight, Madison Moore five, Katie Roubique four, Scott and Baylea Smith two each and Paige Coffelt one.
Collins had eight assists and seven rebounds in the contest.
The Lady Pioneers will be off until Dec. 27 when the team travels to LSU Eunice for two games in a classic there.
