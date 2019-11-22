MARSHALL, Mo. — The Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College got its defense rolling in the second period.
Northark rode that period to post an 81-70 win over Missouri Valley College's jayvee squad.
After trailing, 26-25, at the first break, the Lady Pioneers held Missouri Valley to two field goals in the second 10 minutes of the game.
That defense allowed the Lady Pioneers to move ahead, 45-33, at halftime.
Baylea Smith got the hot hand in the second frame. She hit two treys and five other Lady Pioneers scored to help the visitors take the lead.
Missouri Valley started to slice into the Lady Pioneer lead in the third period. They outscored Northark, 17-15, in the frame. However things were beginning to heat up for the Lady Pioneers.
Savanna Collins and Madison Moore each hit a 3-pointer in the third. Collins continued to bomb away in the final period of play. The Springdale Har-Ber graduate hit two more treys as she combined with Jasper graduate Leah Shellnut to score seven points each in the fourth period.
Smith added her third trey of the game in the last period to help Northark keep Missouri Valley at bay.
Leading the Lady Pioneers in scoring was Collins with 23 points. Shellnut added 20, Smith 13, Moore and Kelcee Hopper five each, Tori Hayes and Cheyenne Shelton four apiece, Katie Roubique two and Chaney Scott one.
Northark's Lady Pioneers will not be in action on Saturday against South Arkansas Community College. The opposing squad has dropped its program for first semester action. The Pioneers will play the Stars at 2 p.m at Pioneer Pavilion.
