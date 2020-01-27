Important Region II basketball games were on the homecoming docket Saturday afternoon at North Arkansas College.
Opposite Arkansas State University, Mid-South, Northark was hoping to secure league wins. When the scoreboard quit running, the Lady Pioneers and Mid-South’s men both remained undefeated in league play with 3-0 records.
Northark won the girls game, 80-59, while the Pioneers lost to the Greyhounds, 102-85.
Lady Pioneers
A decisive second period was the difference in the game as the Lady Pioneers defeated Arkansas State University, Mid-South, 80-59.
The Lady Pioneers led 16-13 after the first period, but made a big run in the second frame to make the difference in the game.
Tori Hayes started the second period with a bucket before Leah Shellnut hit a bucket.
Savanna Collins completed a three-point play to keep the Lady Pioneer offensive train rolling.
Northark turned to the paint in the middle part of the second. Cheyenne Shelton hit two free throws and Kelcee Hopper added a basket.
Hayes put another basket in before Shellnut scored again. Hopper and Shellnut teamed up with Baylea Smith to finish the first half scoring. Shellnut hit five of the points while Hopper added a basket and Smith a free throw.
The Lady Pioneers went into intermission with a 39-24 advantage.
Northark tacked on two more points to its lead in the third period and a pair of points in the final frame.
The Lady Pioneers move to 12-4 overall and 3-0 in regional play. The Lady Greyhounds are now 0-3 in region play.
Leading the Lady Pioneers in scoring was Shellnut with 17 points. Collins, Hayes and Hopper added 12 each, Madison Moore seven, Shelton six, Smith five, Samantha Skaggs three and Chaney Scott, Katie Roubique and Brooklyn Schmelter two each.
Pioneers
Northark could not put a loss on the record of Mid-South in regional play. The Greyhounds defeated the Pioneers, 102-85.
The difference in the game came in the second half. The Pioneers had held Mid-South to 37 points at intermission. Northark led 41-37 with 20 minutes left to play.
While the Pioneers increased their scoring by three points in the second half over the first half, the Greyhounds hit for 65 points in the second half to claim the win.
Northark was 30-of-67 from the field for 44.8 percent in the contest. The team hit only 7-of-22 3-pointers for 31.8 percent. Both teams hit 18 free throws.
Leading Northark in scoring was Roberto Galvin with 16 points. Skyler Young and Kenny Chambers 15 each, Garrett Dietsche 10, Ian Moore nine, Trent Lippoldt eight, Tyreece Winn six, Tenner Oetting three, Alec Buhr two and Deontei Johnson one.
Chambers had eight assists in the game with Winn getting two blocks.
Up Next
The Lady Pioneers will be in action at home against Missouri Valley’s junior varsity squad at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. The Pioneers and Lady Pioneers will both be at home against the University of Arkansas, Cossatot on Thursday night beginning at 5 p.m.
