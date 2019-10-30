JASPER — Early season non-conference games can prove to be good tests in preparation for the heart of the basketball schedule.
The Lady Pirates of Jasper experienced some late pushes by Eureka Springs on Tuesday night, but came out victorious in the end with a 50-43 win over the Lady Highlanders.
Jasper was trailing by a 12-9 mark at the end of the first 8 minutes of play at the Pirate Cove.
The Lady Pirates doubled their opponent in the second quarter with an 18-9 advantage to take a 27-21 edge into the locker room at halftime.
Jasper held as big as a 37-25 lead in the third frame before Eureka Springs went on a 6-0 run to end the quarter.
The Lady Highlanders were able to cut the lead to a 37-35 difference early in the final period, but Jasper responded.
The Lady Pirates finished the game on a 13-5 run to finish with a 50-43 win and remain undefeated on the season with a 3-0 record.
Emma Lewis scored 13 points in the Jasper win. Brooklyn Flujd added 12 points; Halle Emerson 10; Aubrey Henderson six; Brielle Brasel five; and Kaylee Reynolds four.
