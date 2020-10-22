NORFORK — Non-conference basketball was the buzz in Norfork on Tuesday night.
Jasper’s Lady Pirates found their offense in the fourth quarter but the damage was already done as Norfork claimed the 68-46 win.
Brooklyn Flud and Aubrey Henderson each drained a shot from downtown in the first quarter as Jasper scored 10 early points.
Norfork found plenty of offense and put 22 points on the board to take a double-digit lead at the end of the first break.
Kaylee Reynolds found her offense in the second frame with three field goals and six points to lead a nine-point effort by the visiting team.
Norfork continued to knock down shots and outscored Jasper by a 19-9 mark and entered intermission with a 41-19 advantage.
Jasper outscored Norfork by a 10-8 mark in the third period and entered the fourth quarter trailing by a 49-29 margin.
Reynolds tallied seven points in the final period and Halle Emerson contributed another six points for a 17-point quarter.
Norfork continued to roll with a 19-points quarterback to hold on for the 22-point win.
Reynolds scored 18 points to lead the Lady Pirates. Henderson tallied nine points. Emerson and Flud scored eight apiece, Brielle Brasel two and Zalia Phillips one.
