FLIPPIN — With a trip across county lines, Jasper visited Flippin on Tuesday night for non-conference action.
The Jasper senior girls picked up another win as they defeated Flippin, 60-46.
Jasper’s senior boys came up short, 74-60, while the Junior Pirates won, 40-21.
Senior Girls
Jasper moved to 4-0 with a 60-46 come from behind win over the Lady Bobcats of Flippin.
Flippin was leading, 36-30, midway through the third period before Jasper got on a hot streak.
The Lady Pirates scored a 20-0 run to put the game away.
Jasper led, 12-9, at the first break and, 28-25, at halftime. The big run pushed the Lady Pirates to a 41-36 lead heading into the fourth period.
Jasper was led in scoring by Emma Lewis with 24 points. Kaylee Reynolds added 13 points which included 11-of-13 shooting from the free throw line. Brooklyn Flud added 12 points, Halle Emerson seven and Aubrey Henderson and Haley Daniels two each.
Senior Boys
The Flippin senior boys defeated Jasper, 74-60.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Caleb Carter with 20 points. Logan Reynolds added 15, Mason Kellogg and Layton Smith 10 each, Nick Larimer seven, Sam Parker four and Cole Villines one.
Junior Boys
Jasper held Flippin to seven points in the second half on the way to posting a 40-21 win.
Flippin led at the first two stops, 8-7, and 14-13.
Jasper scored 15 third-period points to take a 28-19 advantage with a quarter left to play.
Leading Jasper was Hutson Davidson with 11 points. Forrest Siebert added 10, Hudson Lewis nine, Mason Morgan four and Jarrett Willis and Jackson Kilgore three each.
