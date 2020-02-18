KINGSTON — Opening rounds of the senior high district tournaments require a win to keep the season alive.
Monday’s first game in the 1A-1 Senior High District Tournament being held at Kingston High School showcased Jasper’s Lady Pirates exploding for a 65-19 win over Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy.
The final game of the night ended with NACA earning a 64-53 victory over Mt. Judea.
Senior Girls
Jasper won the game in the first period and went on to a 65-19 victory over the Lady Spartans.
The Lady Pirates put seven players into the scorebook while scoring 26 unanswered points in the first period. Kaylee Reynolds led the way with seven points while Halle Emerson and Brooklyn Flud contributed five points apiece.
Another seven Lady Pirates kept the scoreboard busy for Jasper in the second period as the group accumulated another 18 points on their way to a 44-11 lead at halftime.
Flud hit three shots for seven points to go with five from Emerson as Jasper outscored the Lady Spartans by an 16-4 score to push to the lead to a 60-15 mark in the fourth period to activate the mercy rule.
Aubrey Henderson and Maddison Smith hit the only buckets for Jasper in the final 8 minutes while NACA tallied a pair of field goals.
The 65-19 win advanced Jasper to the semifinals where they will play Kingston on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.
Emerson scored 14 points in the Jasper victory. Flud added 12, Henderson 11, Reynolds seven, Delaney Cox, Haley Sexton, Brielle Brasel and Skylea Lagar four apiece, Smith three and Haley Daniels two.
Senior Boys
Mt. Judea got on the wrong side of the scoreboard early and fell short in the end with a 64-53 loss to NACA to end its season.
The Spartans built a 26-17 advantage at the end of the first period.
Mt. Judea clawed back by outscoring the Spartans by a 14-9 mark led by 10 points from Trenton Faught and a basket from Devan Richardson.
Trailing at halftime, 35-31, Mt. Judea was held to four field goals in the third period for eight points while NACA added another three points to the lead.
Garrett Martin hit a pair of buckets in the third for the Eagles while Faught and Dylan Richardson scored one apiece.
The Eagles faced a 46-39 deficit to start the fourth period and added 14 points to their total including five from Chase Campbell and a 3 from Tyler Smith.
The Spartans extended their advantage in the final quarter with 18 points in the frame to earn the win.
Faught scored 16 points in the Mt. Judea loss. Martin added 11, Dylan Richardson eight, Devan Richardson seven, Campbell five and Matthew Cook and Smith three each.
NACA moved on to play in a Tuesday afternoon meeting with Jasper to determine the final spot in the semifinals where the winner will play Kingston on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.