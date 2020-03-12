HOT SPRINGS — It is hard to beat a team the third time.
In the finals of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament on Friday, that statement will come true.
Valley Springs will be facing Mountain View at noon in the finals that will be played at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams this season. Each team has won two contests.
Mountain View won the two conference meetings in the regular season. Valley Springs won the district tournament and regional tournament finals.
This marks the third straight year for Mountain View to be in the finals. This season with the new changes in the state finals schedule, there will not be a shoot around for teams for the contest. Squads will only get the standard warmup time to get accustom to the arena, the lights and the goals.
This change will be an advantage for Mountain.
“They have been there three years in a row,” stated Valley Springs coach Ryan Johnson. “They know the environment. They know the court. I believe that will give them an advantage.”
Having played each other so many times, there are not a lot of secrets between the two teams.
“Coach (Casey) Scribner does a really good job with them,” said Johnson. “I am sure they will have a couple of new looks to throw at us. I think at this point though, we both know what the other team likes to do, and there will not be too many surprises.”
Mountain View has scored more that 70 points on three occasions this season. The Lady Yellow Jackets know how to move the numbers on the scoreboard.
“They can score a lot of different ways,” said Johnson of his team’s opponent. “We have had some success in certain ways of defending them. So, I think if we can execute our defensive play, we will give ourselves a chance.”
The coach pointed to what he feels will be the key to the contest for the Lady Tigers.
“Honestly, as cliche as it may sound, playing really solid defense is the key,” said Johnson. “We will also have to make some outside shots.”
The Lady Tigers come into the game with a 36-7 record. Mountain View is 27-5 on the season.
Valley Springs finished third in the 3A-1East race this season. However, the team won the 3A-1East District Tournament in Bergman and the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament held in Waldron.
Team members include: Chloe Robinson; Kamey Horn; Haylie Fry; Maura Moore; Bethany Richardson; Chloe Avery; Cayley Patrick; Halle Miller; Whitney Coffelt; Alea Mullinax; Mattie Watkins; Macy Ware, manager; Lauren Cathey-Webb, manager; and Nellie Jennings, manager. Ryan Johnson is the coach.
