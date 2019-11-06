LEAD HILL — There were some firsts on Tuesday night in 1A-2 basketball action when Lead Hill hosted Western Grove.
The Lady Tigers of Lead Hill earned their first conference victory of the season with a 65-63 win over Western Grove.
Western Grove began their conference schedule and picked up their first 1A-2 win after a 68-44 win over the Tigers.
In junior boys action, Western Grove walked away with a 36-34 win.
Senior Girls
Despite a rough night at the free throw line for the Lady Tigers of Lead Hill, they came back in the final quarter against an aggressive Western Grove team and claimed a 65-63 win.
The Lady Warriors began the fourth quarter with a 46-43 advantage over the home team.
Hailey Woods of Western Grove scored to begin the final frame with a give-and-go play with teammate Brooklynn Baker.
Kelsey Rogers and Grace Robertson added a pair of putbacks for Lead Hill that were matched by buckets from Western Grove’s Woods and Amara Collins on the other end.
Kaya Huebner scored the next four points of the game combined with a Robertson jumper and a pair of freebies by Lily Norman as Lead Hill took its first lead of the second half, 55-52.
Woods then scored with a post-up move under the basket to keep the Lady Warriors within one possession, 55-54.
Rogers added a free throw and then assisted on a layup by Harley Lee before a free toss by Robertson at the line put Lead Hill farther in front, 59-54, with 1:15 remaining in the ballgame.
Western Grove scored the next three points with a pair of free throws by Collins and one by Woods.
Trailing by a 59-57 score with 43.3 seconds remaining, the Lady Warriors were forced to foul on back-to-back possessions.
Huebner and Norman faced the pressure as both players sank a pair from the charity stripe to build the lead.
Baker pushed the ball and sank a triple from the right wing with 17.0 remaining to get Western Grove within, 63-60.
Huebner sank both shots from the foul line on the other end of the court to put Lead Hill ahead, 65-60 with 3.8 seconds remaining. Zalia Phillips hurried the ball across half court and sank a long 3-pointer before time expired and Lead Hill finished the game with a 65-63 win.
Lead Hill held a 15-9 lead after the first quarter behind six points from Huebner, five from Rogers and a pair of layups by Norman.
Western Grove took the lead in the second period with Tru Cartwright scoring 10 points. Baker sank a triple from the top of the key and Woods added six points during the quarter to give Western Grove a 28-25 edge at halftime.
Both teams scored 18 points in the third frame as Western Grove took a three-point advantage into the fourth quarter.
Huebner scored 23 points to lead Lead Hill. Rogers added 18 points, Norman 11, Robertson nine and Lee four.
Woods scored 17 points for the Lady Warriors. Baker scored 16, Cartwright 12, Collins seven and Jordyn Jackson five.
Senior Boys
Western Grove picked up its second road win of the season and first in conference play on Tuesday night in a 68-44 win over Lead Hill.
The score was tied at 10 apiece with under 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Western Grove then went on a tare by scoring 11 unanswered points before the first break. Garrett Dixon began the run with a free throw followed by a triple from Zack Bolin. Blake Reddell pulled down an offensive rebound and then sank both free throws after being fouled. Bolin followed by dishing an assist to Reddell before adding his eighth point of the first quarter with a 3 from the right wing on an inbounds play just before the opening period came to a close.
Trailing by a 21-10 mark, Lead Hill created some momentum offensively in the second period by driving the ball and kicking it out to the open man.
Cody Paul made a pair of shots from behind the arc to go along with seven points from teammate T.J. Catron in a 15-point second quarter effort.
Western Grove was able to respond with balanced scoring and pushing the basketball up the court. Gage Freeman scored the first two baskets for the Warriors before senior guard Carson Parker connected with Dixon on a layup. Parker then picked up the pace and scored three-straight baskets in transition.
Bolin closed the first half with an offensive putback as Western Grove took a 41-25 lead into halftime.
Lead Hill’s production was slowed to nine points in the third quarter and Western Grove took advantage offensively.
With a 45-28 lead at the 6-minute mark, the Warriors went on a 17-4 run. The run included 7-of-8 shooting from the foul line and productive post play. Freeman scored on a putback and then scored on a pass from Walker Robinson. Freeman returned the favor on the next play and found Robinson cutting to the basket for a layup.
Max Carrell scored the final point of the quarter for Lead Hill from the charity stripe and the Tigers faced a 63-34 deficit to start the final 8 minutes.
Lead Hill won the fourth quarter by a 10-5 difference but in the end, suffered its third loss of the year.
Parker led all scorers with 14 points for the Warriors. Bolin and Freeman added 12 each, Reddell 10, Dixon nine, Robinson five, Savage four and Matthew Holand two.
Paul finished with 13 points for Lead Hill. Catron added nine, Carrell four, Gavin Dickey, John Fulton, Kaden Greenhaw and Phoenix Tappy three each and Dustin Turner, Hunter Moore and Matthew Sawyer two apiece.
Junior Boys
The opening game of the night finished with a close 36-34 win by the visiting Junior Warriors over Lead Hill.
Western Grove turned a 9-6 lead after the first break into a 20-12 advantage at halftime.
Lead Hill entered the final frame trailing the Junior Warriors by a 29-15 mark.
The Junior Tigers outscored their opponent by a 19-7 mark in the final 6 minutes but came up short in a 36-34 loss to Western Grove.
Walker Collins scored 12 points for Western Grove and Gavin Freeman added 11 points, Payton Sisco five, Klane Sisco and Tucker Savage three each and Briggs Reddell two.
Mason Cain scored 13 points for Lead Hill. Jayce Williams added 12 points, Quintin Sewell four, Manav Perfecto three and Talan Hall two.
