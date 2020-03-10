VALLEY SPRINGS — The Valley Springs Lady Tigers are back where they have been accustom, in the state finals.
Friday at noon, the Lady Tiger basketball team will be playing Mountain View in the championship game of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament. The game will be held at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
Four upperclass Lady Tigers express their thoughts on this contest.
Making the finals is very important for senior Alea Mullinax.
"It has always been a goal of mine to make it to the state finals," said Mullinax. "With this being my last year, it is a great way to go."
Senior Mattie Watkins really likes her team.
"This team is one of its own," she started. "Everyone tries every day to make it better, not only individually, but as a team as well."
Watkins thinks the team has a special relationship.
"I'd say this is the closest I've ever been to a team," she said. "Everyone has each other at the end of the day."
Mullinax sees what she believes makes this team special.
"I believe the bonds that each of us have with each other makes this team special," said the senior. "We've been around each other and played a lot of games growing up."
Junior point guard Maura Moore sees aspects that she likes about the team.
"Oh my, I could say so many amazing things about this team," she said. "What I like the most is how we are all family. No matter what, we always have each other's back. Someone is always there to pick you up.
"I like how we can go from super crazy and hype in the locker room to dead serious ready for tip off in a matter of seconds," she continued. "I also like how even though it's Coach (Ryan Johnson's) first year at Valley, he's made us feel like he's been coaching us for so long. All in all Coach Johnson and my teammates are by far the best I've ever had."
The Lady Tigers are riding an 11-game winning streak and ironically, the last team to beat them is the team that they face on Friday.
"I think the team is playing phenomenal right now," said the team's leading scorer Bethany Richardson. "We are really clicking defensively and on the offensive end."
The Lady Tigers have beaten Mountain View twice since they lost to the Lady Yellow Jackets in the regular season.
"They are a very tough team to play," said Moore. “They have the guards, the shooters, the big post. They have it all. We may not be better in all areas, but we find where we are stronger at or what we can take advantage of and we utilize every single bit of it. We have to thank Coach Johnson for that."
Valley Springs and Mountain View have met four times this season with the Lady Yellow Jackets winning the first two and Valley Springs winning the last two in postseason play.
"I think Mountain View will be beyond prepared, they have a great coach leading them," said Richardson. "They have a couple of outstanding players that we will be competing against."
Valley Springs' current roster has not played in a state finals contest, while Mountain View has experience playing at Hot Springs in the finals.
"I think that experience could help them a lot," said Moore. "They definitely have the advantage in that area. Considering the fact that we don't have a player on the team that's played in the state finals before in an arena that big or in that high pressure of a game.
"They'll know coming into it how loud the games going to be," continued Moore. "They have experience in how to control the pressure and how bright the lights are going to be."
The athletes feel that there are keys to beating Mountain View in the championship game.
"Playing as a team," said Watkins. “We have to encourage each other and put each other in places to be successful."
Mullinax believes there is another key to having success.
"They key to winning this game is keeping our emotions out if things aren't going our way," she said. "We need to focus on the good things and play the game that we know and love."
Richardson pointed to her take on the key to winning.
"The biggest keys to beating Mountain View will be to knock down our outside shots and to limit them to one shot a possession," she said. "If we do those things, I believe we will come out on top."
As Valley Springs heads to the finals, there is no doubt that this close knit team will be ready for whatever is thrown at them.
