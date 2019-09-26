CAVE SPRINGS — The Creeks Country Club was busy on Wednesday hosting the 3A-1 District Golf championship.
When the day was over, it was the Lady Tigers of Valley Springs who came away with the biggest trophy.
Valley Springs put together a round of 376 to claim the top spot with a four-stroke lead. Lincoln came in second with a 380 and Elkins took third with a total of 420.
Lady Tiger Nellie Jennings earned medalist honors with a round of 114. Teammate Maura Moore shot a 130 and McKenzie Garrison added a 132 to the card. Tinley Williams finished with a 140.
Green Forest’s Leah Evans finished with a 132 and Katie Farrar shot a 136.
