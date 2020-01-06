After falling short in last year’s North Arkansas College Senior Girls Invitational Tournament, the Lady Tigers of Valley Springs flipped the script this season.
Valley Springs was paired against conference rival Bergman in the championship game.
A strong fourth period propelled the Lady Tigers to a 65-53 win over the Lady Panthers.
Valley Springs advanced to the finals with a 62-47 victory over Alpena and Bergman reached the final game after defeating Norfork, 45-32.
Championship
Valley Springs 65, Bergman 53
A close ballgame through the first three periods ended with the Lady Tigers pulling away in the end for a 65-53 finals win.
Valley Springs held a 42-40 advantage entering the final period.
Halle Miller and Maura Moore each sank a free throw before Miller drained a 3-pointer for the Lady Tigers.
Maddie Holt scored the first five points of the fourth for Bergman with an inbound score and a three-point play.
Bergman was able to get within, 54-49, when Kara Ponder finished her approach to the foul line at the 1:44 mark.
Whitney Coffelt then buried a trey from the left wing and then hit a pair of freebies on the next possession to make it a 10-point game with the Lady Tigers leading, 59-49.
Mahkynlee Baker and Ponder each added buckets in the final minute for Bergman but Miller scored in transition for Valley Springs and Maura Moore’s four foul shots in the final seconds pushed the Lady Tigers to victory.
Bergman jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game behind 3s from Holt and Karsen Edwards. Ponder finished the run with a free throw before Valley Springs got on the board with a 3-pointer from the right corner by Cayley Patrick.
Ponder then went back to the line for a pair of free throws and Holt hit her second 3 of the first quarter to give Bergman a 12-3 early lead.
Baker added another bucket to end the Lady Panthers scoring in the first.
Valley Springs got a trey from Miller and Moore took a long rebound the length of the court for a layup as Bergman led by a 14-8 score at the first break.
Coffelt sank a pair of triples early in the second that were then matched by Bergman’s Courtney Menke and Holt.
At the 2:42 points in the second, Valley Springs took its first lead of the game on a pair of charity tosses from Miller after Bethany Richardson scored on a drive.
Menke and Ponder each scored a jumpshot and Elena Mendez scored on a putback.
Valley Springs entered halftime after a pair of scores from Haylie Fry, trailing 29-28.
Miller added five points in the third while Fry and Richardson each sank a pair of buckets.
Miller scored 21 points in the win for Valley Springs. Fry added 12 points, Coffelt 11, Moore 10, Richardson eight and Patrick three.
Holt led Bergman with 18 points, Ponder added 13, Baker 11, Menke five, Edwards four and Mendez two.
Semifinals
Valley Springs 62, Alpena 47
The Lady Tigers built on their lead during ever quarter of play in a 62-47 win over the Lady Leopards of Alpena in the semifinals.
Five players scored for Valley Springs in the opening period accumulating 11 points while Alpena was limited to three field goals and nine points.
The Lady Tigers put on a 3-point clinic in the second period as Moore began the shooting with a trey. Patrick and Miller then sank back-to-back treys before Coffelt hit two in-a-row to end the first half.
Alpena’s Alex Hill scored eight points while Cook shot for five points.
The Lady Leopards were able to tie the game at 20 apiece, but Valley Springs began pulling away and held a 32-26 edge at halftime.
Miller and Coffelt each sank shots from behind the arc in the third while Richardson scored a pair of buckets in the paint.
Desiree Deitrich scored six-straight points early in the period along with another five from Hill.
Valley Springs entered the fourth with a 46-37 advantage and continued to grow its lead.
The Lady Tigers outscored Alpena by a 16-10 difference in the final 8 minutes led by five points from Richardson to take the win.
Valley Springs was led by Moore’s 14 points and 12 from both Richardson and Miller. Coffelt added nine points, Patrick eight and Fry seven.
Hill scored 20 points for Alpena. Katherine Rodas added 10, Cook nine and Deitrich eight.
Bergman 45, Norfork 32
Big runs in the second and third quarter propelled Bergman ahead of Norfork and on its way to the finals with a 45-32 victory.
Scoring was sparse in the first quarter as Norfork entered the first break with an 8-5 lead.
Bergman found their shooting to start the second frame and went on a 13-3 run sparked by a pair of scores at the basket from Baker. Mendez and Edwards scored on back-to-back putbacks before Ponder nailed a 3 from the left corner. Baker scores on a drive to the basket to give Bergman an 18-11 lead at the 4:12 mark.
Norfork’s Hannah Bryant came back into the game and scored three-straight buckets and Ponder answered before the halftime buzzer with an up-and-under move for a score.
Bergman held a 20-17 edge at halftime.
Ponder scored 14 of Bergman’s 16 points in the third with Holt adding a jumper in the lane.
Norfork was held to five points and Bergman controlled a 26-22 advantage entering the fourth.
Norfork outscored Bergman by a 10-9 mark in the final frame but it was Bergman who controlled the lead at the final buzzer.
Ponder scored 23 points to lead Bergman. Holt added eight points, Baker six, Mendez five and Edwards three.
Bryant scored 12 points for Norfork. Kenzie Rangel added 11, Kylie Manes four, Aaliyah Manes three and Aeja McFall two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.