STRAWBERRY — Western Grove earned a trip to regionals after a semifinals appearance in the 1A-2 District Tournament.
The Lady Warriors’ were pitted against the host team Hillcrest Screamin Lady Eagles.It resulted in a 71-53 loss.
Amara Collins scored the only Lady Warrior field goal of the first period while the team combined for four free throws.
Hillcrest drained five 3-pointers in the first and totaled 25 points to take a 25-6 lead into the second frame.
Western Grove found some offense in the second 8 minutes. Hailey Woods and Tru Cartwright each sank two shots for the Lady Warriors. Collins added her second bucket of the game and Skylar Shatswell and Kaleena Ricketts each found the bottom of the net as Western Grove outscored Hillcrest by a 15-8 edge to get within, 33-21, at halftime.
The Lady Warriors continued with another 15 points int he third period as Woods, Jordyn Jackson and Zalia Phillips each hit shots from behind the arc. Collins and Ricketts both scored from inside the arc to round out the Western Grove scoring.
Hillcrest also tallied 15 points in the third and the Lady Screamin Eagles held a 48-36 lead entering the fourth period.
The lead remained at double-digits for Hillcrest despite the team shooting 10-of-17 at the foul line and Western Grove hitting all of eight of their freebies.
Brooklynn Baker totaled five points in the final period along with buckets from Jackson and Phillips but Hillcrest outscored Western Grove by a 23-17 mark as the difference grew to a 71-53 final score to end the Western Grove season.
Woods scored 16 points to lead Western Grove. Ricketts added nine, Collins six, Baker, Jackson, Phillips and Cartwright five each and Shatswell two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.