North Arkansas College's Pioneers can put points on a scoreboard.
Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Pavilion, Northark scored a 12-1 run in 1:54 of the first half on the way to defeating Southern Arkansas University Tech, 116-96.
The Rockets scored with 2:02 left in the first half to pull within, 49-45.
Northark then started its run.
Ian Moore hit a layup that was followed by a 3-pointer from Deontei Johnson from the left wing. Tanner Oetting followed that with a trey from the right wing. Roberto Galvin nailed two free throws that were followed by two more from Oetting.
The Pioneers scored 12 straight points in 1:17 of playing time.
SAU Tech needed the half with a charity toss to pull within, 61-46, at intermission.
In the second half with 10 minutes left in the game, the Rockets hits a trey to pull within, 87-76.
Northark ended the visitor's hopes of getting back into the contest.
The Pioneers (19-6) scored the next eight points with six of those coming at the free throw line.
Moore hit a free throw that was the result of a technical foul. Trent Lippoldt hit two charity tosses that were followed by two from Galvin. Johnson hit the sixth free throw in the streak.
Galvin hit the only field goal in the run.
SAU Tech ended the streak with a field goal, but another technical foul allowed Oetting to hit two freebies and Galvin gave the Pioneers a 21-point lead at 99-78 with 6:38 left in the game.
Northark grew its lead to 27 points before settling for the 20-point win.
Leading the Pioneers in scoring was Kenny Chambers with 31 points. Galvin added 19, Oetting 16, Skyler Young 15, Moore 12, Lippodlt seven, Johnson six, Seth Beussink and Kobe Holloman two each and Elliott Brooks one.
