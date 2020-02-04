CLINTON — The 3A-1East is a tight race in the girls standings and every win holds a large value.
Bergman’s Lady Panthers and the Lady Yellow Jackets of Clinton flip-flopped the lead at every break with Bergman controlling the fourth quarter for a 48-45 conference win.
Bergman entered the fourth period trailing by a 37-31 score.
Sophomore Kessa Willis began the Lady Panther fourth-quarter charge with her first basket of the season after returning from an ACL injury that occurred early in the summer. Karsen Edwards followed with a bucket and Mahkynlee Baker drained a pair of free throws.
Maddie Holt and Edwards combined for Bergman’s final 11 points of the game while the Lady Panther defense held Clinton to eight points in the final frame to take the conference road win, 48-45.
Clinton held an 11-8 lead at the end of the first period. Holt and Emma Graddy both drained a 3-pointer and Edwards added a bucket for Bergman’s early scoring.
Bergman outscored Clinton by a 12-4 mark in the second frame led by five of Holt’s game-high 22 points.
Clinton retook the lead at the end of the third despite an 11-point effort from Bergman with Holt scoring another eight points and Courtney Menke hitting a trey.
Holt’s 22 points led Bergman while Edwards added 11 points. Menke scored six points, Graddy five and Baker and Willis two apiece.
