BERRYVILLE — Being the host team doesn’t always pan out for the best.
The Bobcats of Berryville (19-12) ended their season on Thursday with an opening round loss to Morrilton (20-9) in the Class 4A North Region Tournament.
Berryville held a halftime lead but the Devil Dogs pulled away in the second half to hand the Bobcats a 67-48 loss.
It was a 7-2 hole that the Bobcats faced early in the game before Landon Chester hit back-to-back buckets for five points.
Austin Franklin completed a three-point play and Kade Davidson added the final four points as Berryville was able to keep pace with Morrilton, trailing 15-14 at the first break.
Morrilton was held to 11 points in the second period while Berryville amassed 17 points to take the lead into halftime.
Kade Davidson was a force by driving to the lane with six points at the rim in the second period while Chester, J.D. Smith and Trenton Hutchison each connected from behind the arc to lead Berryville. Leo Portolan added a bucket in the frame to help the Bobcats to a 31-26 lead at halftime.
The struggles began in the third period as Berryville was held to three points. Davidson added a bucket in the paint and Chris Lehr hit a free throw for the Bobcat’s only points.
Morrilton was aggressive attacking the basket and put 18 points on the board to take a 44-34 lead into the final quarter.
The Devil Dogs continued their momentum into the fourth period with a 7-0 run before Smith scored in the lane at the 5:15 mark.
Davidson added a pair of scores by driving into the lane along with buckets from Chester and Smith in the paint but the Morrilton lead remained in double-digits as the clock continued to approach the end of the game.
Kelton Davidson completed a three-point play near the final minute and Smith finished the game with a putback before the season ended for Berryville with a 67-48 loss.
Kade Davidson led the Berryville scoring with 16 points. Chester finished with 11 points, Smith seven, Hutchison, Kelton Davidson and Austin Franklin three each, Portolan and Lucas two apiece and Lehr one.
