Trailing by 19 points will usually take the air out of the sails for a basketball team.
Harrison’s senior boys team hosted Bentonville West on Tuesday night at Goblin Arena for the first game of the season.
Despite a large deficit and an opposing player scoring 43 points, the Goblins continued to fight in the second period. A 19-point difference was narrowed to four points in the fourth period, but the visiting team held off all of Harrison’s efforts to give the Goblins an 81-74 loss.
Timber Crenwelge and Abe Glidewell scored the first Harrison points of the third period, but the Goblins trailed by a 52-37 score.
After Bentonville West’s ninth 3-pointer of the game, Harrison erupted with a 13-2 run.
Gatlin James hit a baseline jumper followed by Maverick Wynn scoring in the paint. Glidewell picked up the pace and scored in transition followed by James hitting a pair of charity shots.
A field goal by the Wolverines put Harrison back on the offensive. Bryce Bonds hit third trey of the night and then dished a pass to James during a fast break for two more points.
Harrison trailed by a 57-50 score with 2 minutes remaining in the third.
Two buckets by Bentonville West were matched by a pair of scoring drives from Glidewell that ended the third quarter with Harrison behind, 62-54.
Sharing the ball and scoring as a collective group helped Harrison to put 20 points on the board in the final 8 minutes.
Wynn began the frame with a putback followed by Glidewell driving to the rim for a score.
Crenwelge attacked the basket for a contested score at the goal and James was sent to the line on the next possession where the junior hit both shots. The free throws made it a two-possession game and was the closest the score had been since early in the second period. Harrison trailed, 66-62.
It also proved to be the closest that it was going to get.
The Wolverines responded with back-to-back treys and then matched Harrison point-for-point the rest of the way.
Both teams scored 17 points in the first period with Bonds leading the Goblin charge contributing seven points.
Bentonville West pulled away in the second quarter that included a 16-0 run and an 8-0 run as they outscored the Goblins, 29-16, in the frame.
James scored 23 points for Harrison. Bonds hit a trey in every quarter and finished with 16 points. Wynn tallied 13 points, Glidewell 12, Crenwelge eight and Owen Styles two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.