ALPENA — Home-court advantage wasn’t enough for Alpena in the first round of the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament.
The Leopards got on a hot streak in the fourth period after trailing by as many as nine points to the Indians of County Line. The Indians finished the game by hitting their free throws in the final minute while holding off Alpena’s late-game 3-pointers to defeat the Leopards, 60-52.
Alpena faced a 42-33 deficit to start the fourth period and sophomore Kolbe Hicks went on a tear for the first 11 Leopard points to tie the game at 44 apiece.
The Indians added a three-point play to their score before Peyton Johnson drained a jumper to keep the Leopards within one point, down 47-46.
County Line then added the next seven points over a 2-minute span to take a 54-46 lead with 1:08 remaining in the ballgame.
Bryce Martin then sank a trey from the top of the key at the 44.3 mark to make it a five-point game, 54-49.
Alpena was unable to get another bucket while being forced to foul and the Indians hit six-straight free throws down the final stretch.
Johnson released a long last-second attempt and hit the final shot for three points but County Line finished with the 60-52 win.
Alpena had a 14-11 lead at the end of the first period with Johnson scoring the first four points before a jumper from Martin and a 3-pointer in the left corner by Nicholas Stone.
Trevor Woodworth scored with a drive to the basket and Hicks ended the first period with a 3 at the left wing.
Alpena got nine points in the second frame with all points coming from behind the arc.
Hicks hit his second long bomb of the game and Woodworth drained two long-distance shots, one from each side of the arc.
County Line scored 17 points in the frame to take a 28-23 halftime lead.
Alpena was held to 10 points in the third while County Line extended the lead with 14 points to take a 42-33 advantage into the busy fourth period.
Hicks drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Alpena in the loss. Johnson and Woodworth added 11 apiece, Martin seven and Stone six.
