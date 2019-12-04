LEAD HILL — The courts were busy on Tuesday night when Lead Hill hosted Jasper for a three-game set.
The home team finished in winning fashion for the senior games as the Tigers beat the Pirates by a 57-44 score and the Lady Tigers defeated Jasper, 41-38.
In junior high action, Jasper’s Junior Pirates ran away with a 53-19 win.
Senior Boys
Two weeks ago, Jasper defeated Lead Hill by 33 points in the Arvest Classic. On Tuesday, the Tigers turned the table and handed the Pirates a 57-44 loss.
Lead Hill opened the game with a 13-8 lead at the first break.
Jasper battled back and narrowed the margin in the second frame.
The Tigers held a slim 21-20 edge coming out of halftime.
Lead Hill outscored Jasper by an 18-13 score in the third and entered the fourth quarter holding a 39-33 advantage.
Lead Hill scored 18 more points in the final period while holding Jasper to 11 points to win the revenge game.
William Mancinelli scored 23 points in the win. Cody Paul added 21 points, Gavin Dickey five, Jonathan Fulton four and Dustin Turner and Hunter Moore two.
Caleb Carter scored 21 points to lead Jasper’s effort.
Senior Girls
The last time these two teams met it was an overtime affair with Lead Hill winning. The Lady Tigers got the same result on Tuesday but it required less time.
Lead Hill finished with a one-possession win over Jasper, 41-38.
The lead went to the home team after one period, 10-7.
Jasper outscored the Lady Tigers by a 15-10 score in the second to take a 22-20 edge into halftime.
Things flip flopped in the third and Lead Hill regained the lead to end the third quarter, ahead 32-30.
Jasper won the final frame by a 9-8 mark to take the win.
Kelsey Rogers scored 17 points to lead Lead Hill while Lily Norman added 14 points and Kay Huebner eight.
Aubrey Henderson scored 10 points for Jasper. Brooklyn Flud added nine, Emma Lewis eight, Halle Emerson and Brielle Brasel four each and Kaylee Reynolds three.
Junior Boys
Jasper’s only win of the night was a 53-19 rout in the junior boys game.
Jasper controlled a 13-9 lead after the first period and stormed away with a 31-14 difference at halftime.
The lead increased to a 40-17 score after three period and Jasper held Lead Hill to two points in the fourth while scoring 13 to finish with the win.
Quinten Sewell scored six points for Lead Hill. Mason Cain and Jayce Williams added five apiece and Talan hall three.
Hudson Lewis scored 20 points for Jasper.
