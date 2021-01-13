LEAD HILL — Second half defense can be the turning point in a game.
Lead Hill’s senior boys locked down on Omaha on Tuesday night and left the gym with a 44-31 win.
In senior girls action, Lead Hill won the contest, 41-33, while the Lead Hill junior girls also claimed a win, 35-30.
Senior Boys
Lead Hill held Omaha to only eight points in the second half on the way to posting a 44-31 win.
The Tigers were 8-of-12 at the free throw line in the fourth period and T.J. Catron and Mason Cain each hit a field goal to put the home team over the top.
Cody Paul hit five points for Lead Hill in the third period as the squad scored nine points to break from a 23-23 halftime tie.
William Gray scored all of Omaha’s fourth period points as the Eagles had four in each of the last two periods.
The Eagles’ Kaden Lee started the first period with five points and Devon Wolf hit a trey as Omaha led Lead Hill, 12-11, at the first break.
Will Mancinelli hit his second trey of the game in the second period and Cain drained one as the Tigers tied the game at intermission.
Leading Lead Hill in scoring was Paul with 11 points. Mancinelli added 10, Catron nine, Cain six, Jonathan Fulton and Dustin Turner three apiece and Quintin Sewell two.
Omaha was led by Lee with 10 points. Gray netted eight, Wolf six, Ezra Hayes three and Jayden Barber and Chase Curtis two each.
Senior Girls
The Lead Hill senior girls dismissed Omaha in 1A-1East action on Tuesday night.
Lead Hill defeated the Lady Eagles, 41-33.
Kelsey Rogers led Lead Hill with 24 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Berlin scored six points. Lily Norman five and Presley Lemon and Harley Lee three each.
Junior Girls
Bella Huebner of Lead Hill matched Omaha’s total points for the game.
Lead Hill defeated Omaha, 35-30.
Huebner had 30 points in the contest and Emma McPherson and Kiaya Egger added two each and Alexis Egger one.
