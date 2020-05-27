The return of Legion baseball has gone from a delay of game to putting the ball in play.
With a setback of two weeks from the original start date, the first game is tentatively set for Wednesday, June 10, at Jack Williams Field in the Equity Bank Sports Complex between the Ramsey Motor Wranglers and Mountain Home Lockeroom.
First on the agenda is fielding the teams.
Tryouts for Harrison’s team will be at 5 p.m. Monday, June 1, on Jack Williams Field. Legion baseball is designated for players aged 15-19 years old.
The skipper for the Wranglers this season will be Matt Rodden who is also the manager in the dugout for the Harrison Goblins. Rodden has been involved with Legion baseball for four years as a player and was a coach from 2012-2015 including state championships in 2013 and 2014.
“I’m glad we’re getting to play because for awhile it looked like we weren’t,” Rodden mentioned about the upcoming season. “We’re going to ease into it and take care of the kids’ arms and all the moving parts within the game to keep people healthy. It will take a little time to get our timing back but it will come.”
Players who attend the tryouts are asked to wear baseball pants and cleats, along with their gloves and any other equipment they want to use. Legion will provide all of the necessary paperwork to be completed.
“We are going to practice every day of the first week and then play on June 10,” Rodden noted. “We are AA but we’ll play a few A, AAA and Junior teams which will give all of the kids who want to play plenty of opportunities to get on the field.”
Talks are still in the works about a final tournament at the end of the season to cap things off.
When asked about the upcoming schedule, Rodden replied, “We will be playing for around 5-6 weeks with 20-plus games, two tournaments and I’m searching for more.”
The coach knows what he wants to see from his team on the baseball diamond.
“I always believed in playing strong defense, throwing strikes and offensively you can’t score if you don’t get on base,” said the coach. “We will do what we can to get on base and move runners over. We will bunt among other things and try to steal bases. We will try to play good fundamental baseball.”
With the delay of sports now swinging back into gear, Rodden has high praise for the community and the people involved who make the sports possible.
“Harrison is a great place to live and raise kids,” he commented. “This community always supports athletics, especially baseball. We’ve got a great place to play with great facilities.
“The Legion board and the people on that board raise the funds and make things affordable while always being willing to help out in any way they can,” the coach continued. “If something comes up that we want to do or purchase, the first question is always ‘is it good for the kids.’ The people are always about the kids.”
For more information regarding the tryouts or the Legion season, contact Matt Rodden at (870)688-6086.
