A perfect day for baseball was able to provide some action on the diamond at Jack Williams Field on Monday afternoon for the first time in months.
The Ramsey Motor Wranglers held their opening practice for American Legion baseball under the leadership of head coach Matt Rodden. It was the first day for kids to get out and take part in organized sports since the end to all activities back in mid-March.
“It was good to see kids out on the field,” Rodden reflected. “We were uncertain if we would even be able to have a season so this is good for all of us.
“All the kids were excited to be playing and I was glad to see guys from out of town which is tradition with Legion baseball.”
With a limited amount of time until the first game, Rodden covered all the bases during their return to the sport.
Practice began with a quick warmup by hitting in the practice facility while wearing the appropriate masks during the process.
Then it was time for fresh air and a sight that hadn’t been viewed in several months.
The kids took to the field.
Once all of the throwing exercises were completed, groups were established for fielding exercises, catching and pitching.
“It was a typical first day of practice,” Rodden noted. ”We had 24 players arrive for the first practice so we were busy getting all the kids through all the drills.”
With only six practices on the schedule after Monday’s initial grouping, the Wranglers will get right to work with their first game next Wednesday.
“It takes a while to get back in sync and be efficient but as the week progresses, we’ll get there,” said the coach. “Two major things that take some work are getting your arm in shape and getting the timing down.”
Midway through the practice, all of the equipment dawned the field and the players were able to take batting practice at home plate.
“They swung the bat well for being off a few months,” Rodden commented. “There were definitely some guys who looked like they hadn’t missed a beat. The big thing was them seeing each other and getting to be in this environment.”
Rodden will have a multitude of pitchers at his disposal which should be an asset later in the season.
“We’ve got a lot of pitchers and they threw strikes,” he said. “I seen a lot of positive things that we can build on for the future.”
The Wranglers will be playing close to 30 games this season including several tournaments until the schedule comes to a close toward the middle of July. The busy schedule will limit the amount of practice time once the first game starts.
“That’s the thing about Legion baseball,” Rodden concluded. “In high school, it’s a lot of practicing but in Legion it’s a lot of games.”
Jack Williams Field at the Equity Bank Sports Complex will be the sight for the first home game on Wednesday, June 10 at 5 p.m. with a doubleheader against Mountain Home Lockeroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.