ALPENA — The Leopards and Junior Leopards hosted the Wildcats and Junior Wildcats of St. Joe on Tuesday night in a 1A basketball showdown to get the season rolling.
The home team came away the victor in both contests.
Alpena defeated St. Joe in the senior boys game by a 68-53 score.
In junior high action, the Junior Leopards finished with a 46-17 win and the Junior Lady Leopards claimed a 39-17 win.
Senior Boys
Both teams came out aggressively, but it was Alpena who finished with a 68-53 win.
The visiting Wildcats scored 23 points led by Aiden Fletcher who hit three triples in the first quarter to take a 23-22 edge.
Alpena rallied to outscore St. Joe by an 18-3 margin in the second period and held a 40-26 lead at halftime.
St. Joe fought back with three 3-points in the third while holding Alpena to just two field goals to get within, trailing 44-35.
Alpena found its footing in the fourth quarter and outscored the Wildcats by a 24-18 difference to finish the night with a 68-53 win.
Trevor Woodworth and Nic Stone scored 15 points apiece for the Leopards in the win. Bryce Martin added 12 points, Brock Bolding 10 and Kolbe Hicks five.
Evann Dean led St. Joe with 17 points and Fletcher finished with 16, Quinton Willis nine, Joey Stoeckle eight and Antonio Martinez two.
Junior Boys
Alpena controlled the game from the beginning and rolled to a 46-17 win over the Junior Wildcats.
The Junior Leopards held a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended that to a 38-12 advantage at halftime.
Alpena outscored the Junior Wildcats by a 17-10 difference in the second half and cruised to a 46-17 victory.
Hayden Allen led Alpena with 16 points. Landon Savage scored 13 points, Cody Block 11 and Judah Fultz, Brayden Pouncil and Lane Graves two each.
St. Joe was led by Brayden Holder with four points. Canon Morgan and Adam Brown added three points each and Dalton Carlton and Dustin Carlton two apiece.
Junior Girls
Action started at Alpena with the home team junior girls taking a 39-17 win over the Junior Lady Wildcats.
St. Joe was held scoreless in the opening period as Alpena jumped out to a 13-0 lead.
A 26-2 lead at intermission stayed the same as both teams scored 10 points in the third period.
Alpena was outscored, 5-3, in the final frame but held on to get a 39-17 win.
Anabelle Massengale led Alpena with 13 points. Katherine Rodas scored nine points, Kelsey Kolb eight, Morgan Wheatley four, Cassidy Ohler three and Laini Block two.
St. Joe was led by Jenna McAdams with seven points. Torrin Woolsey added six and Maranda Campbell and Tara Lovell two each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.